MHT CET 2022 Registration Begins, Exam Date To Be Announced Later

MHT CET 2022: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has started online registrations for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 10, 2022 4:50 pm IST | Source: Careers360

MHT CET 2022 registration begins (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

MHT CET 2022: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has started online registrations for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022. Candidates can register on mhtcet2022.mahacet.org. The dates for the test will be announced later. The last date to apply is March 31.

Recommended: Free MHT CET Sample Papers. Click Here.

Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main/ Class 12/ MHT CET score - Check List here

Maharashtra CET is a state-level exam for admission to Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture and other courses at state-run colleges.

While regular registrations will end on March 31, those who pay an additional late fee of Rs 500 can apply up to April 7.

Before applying for MHT CET 2022, candidates should keep these documents and information ready: Mobile number, email ID, scanned photo and signature in the specified size and format. For more information, refer to the information bulletin.

MHT CET 2022 Application Form: Direct Link

MHT CET 2022: How To Apply

  1. Go to the link mentioned here.

  2. First, click on the registration button, enter the required information and register.

  3. Now, login and fill the application form.

  4. Upload documents, pay the application fee and submit.

MHT CET 2022 will consist of three question papers – Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, and Biology – and have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ. The total marks in each paper will be 100.

Syllabus and marking scheme has been released by the CET cell.

Admit card release date and the exam schedule will be announced later.

