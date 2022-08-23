  • Home
MHT CET 2022: Re-Exam Registrations For PCM, PCB Ends Today, Details Here

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will conclude the registration process for MHT CET 2022 PCB, PCM re-examination today, August 23.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 23, 2022 4:03 pm IST
MHT CET 2022 Re-Exam Registration

MHT CET 2022: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will conclude the registration process for MHT CET 2022 PCB, PCM re-examination today, August 23. All those candidates who could not appear for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 due to technical issues can register on the official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates will not have to pay any application fee for Maharashtra CET PCB, PCM re-exam.

Also, due to heavy rain, the candidates who could not take the MHT CET examination in selected districts including Gondia, Bhandara and Gadchiroli are eligible to register for the re-exam. The candidates who have applied for re-examination will only be eligible to appear for the MHT CET 2022 PCB, PCM re-exam.

MHT CET 2022 Re-Exam: How To Apply

  1. Visit the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org.

  2. First, click on the registration button, enter the required information and register.

  3. Now, login and fill the application form.

  4. Cross-check details and pay the application fee

  5. Submit the application form and download the confirmation page.

Direct Link: MHT CET 2022 PCB, PCM Re-exam

"Candidates are requested to send their queries along with your scan copy of hall ticket on : reexam.mhtcet@gmail.com on or before August 23, 2022, till 10:00 pm. No emails will be considered after given period of time," Maharashtra State CET Cell said in a statement.

Moreover, candidates can download and print MHT CET admit card from the official website. The aspirants can download their MHT CET hall ticket by logging in through application number, date of birth and captcha code. MHT CET 2022 will consist of three question papers – Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, and Biology – and have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ). The total marks in each paper will be 100.

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test MHT CET Online Application
