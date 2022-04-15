MHT CET 2022: Last Date To Apply Today; Here's How To Register At Cetcell.mahacet.org

Image credit: Shutterstock MHT CET 2022 registration ends today.

MHT CET 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will conclude the registration process for the MHT CET 2022 today, April 15. Candidates who have not registered for Maharashtra CET 2022 yet must fill the application form today through the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org by 11:59 pm. The last date to complete the MHT CET 2022 registration with a late fee of Rs 500 is April 23. As per the schedule, CET 2022 will be held from June 3 to 12, 2022.

Maharashtra CET is a state-level exam for admission to Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture and other courses at state-run colleges.

Before applying for MHT CET 2022, candidates should keep these documents and information ready: Mobile number, email ID, scanned photo and signature in the specified size and format. For more information, refer to the information bulletin.

MHT CET 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org. First, click on the registration button, enter the required information and register. Now, login and fill the application form. Upload documents, pay the application fee and submit.

MHT CET 2022 will consist of three question papers – Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, and Biology – and have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ). The total marks in each paper will be 100. The questions of MHT CET 2022, as per the exam pattern issued by the CET Cell, will be based on the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education syllabus. 20 per cent weightage will be given to Class 11 syllabus and the remaining 80 per cent to Class 12 syllabus of the Maharashtra board.