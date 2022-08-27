  • Home
  MHT CET 2022 Hall Ticket Released For PCB, PCM Re-exams; Direct Link To Download

MHT CET 2022: The MHT CET re-examinations for PCM and PCB group will be held on August 29. Download hall ticket at mahacet.org

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 27, 2022 1:38 pm IST

MHT CET 2022 re-exam for PCM, PCB group will be held on August 29
Image credit: shutterstock.com

MHT CET 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the admit card for the Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 re-examinations. The MHT CET re-examinations for PCM and PCB group will be held on August 29, 2022.

The candidates who will appear in the PCM and PCB re-examinations can download hall ticket on the official website- mahacet.org using log-in credentials- application number, date of birth.

MHT CET Admit Card 2022: How To Download

  1. Visit the official website - mahacet.org
  2. Click on the admit card download link
  3. Enter your login credentials- application number, date of birth
  4. MHT CET 2022 hall ticket will get displayed on the screen
  5. Download admit card, and take a print out for future reference.

Candidates who had interruptions and who could not complete all the questions in the previous MHT CET examination due to technical and server issues and got less time for their examination are eligible to appear in the re-examination.

The MHT CET examination is a state-level exam conducted every year for admission in BE, BTech, and BPharm courses offered by the institutions in Maharashtra.

