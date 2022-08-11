MHT CET 2022 For PCM Group Concludes; Answer Key Date, Steps To Download

MHT CET answer key expected soon

MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has concluded the Common Entrance Test 2022 for PCM group today, August 11, 2022. The CET exam for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) group was held from August 5 to August 11 in the online (Computer-based) mode for all candidates. The State CET Cell will soon release the answer key on the official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates will have to log in using their credentials in order to download the Maharashtra CET 2022 PCM answer key, question paper and response sheet from the official website.

The Maharashtra State CET Cell has not announced any specific date for the release of the MHT CET 2022 PCM answer key. Candidates will be able to raise objections against the MHT CET answer key 2022, once released. The subject experts will overview the grievances received and issue the MHT CET final answer key and result thereafter. Through MHT CET preliminary key, candidates can calculate their probable scores. Candidates have to use the following credentials mentioned in their MHT CET hall ticket 2022 to download the provisional answer key.

MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: Credentials Required To Download

Maharashtra CET roll number

Date of birth

MHT CET Answer Key 2022 PCM Group: How To Download