MHT CET 2022 Final Answer Key Out; Direct Link, How To Download

Image credit: Shutterstock

MHT CET 2022 Final Answer Key: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MHT CET 2022 final answer key for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics), Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) group today, September 15. Eligible candidates can download the MHT CET answer key on the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates do not require any log in credentials to check and download Maharashtra CET 2022 final answer key.

The MHT CET 2022 exam for PCM group was held from August 5 to 11, while the exam for PCB group was held from August 12 to 20. The State CET Cell conducted the MHT CET re-exam for PCM and PCB group on August 28 as some centres faced technical errors and some regions were unable to conduct the exams due to heavy rains and floods. The MHT CET 2022 examination was conducted online as Computer Based Tests (CBT). The preliminary answer key was issued on September 1 and candidates were allowed to raise objections against the MHT CET answer key between September 2 and September 4. Based on the objections received from candidates the subject experts has prepared the MHT CET final answer key.

MHT CET 2022 Final Answer Key: How To Download

Visit the official website- mhtcet2022.mahacet.org

Click on the 'Final Answer Key Challenge' link

Select the desired exam group and MHT CET answer key

The MHT CET 2022 final answer key will appear on the screen

Download PDF and take a print for further reference.

Direct Link: MHT CET 2022 Final Answer Key

The State CET Cell will commence the online MHT CET counselling 2022 for qualified candidates soon. Shortlisted candidates are required to participate in the counselling process to be considered for admission based on MHT CET 2022 result.