MHT CET 2022 Exam Dates Announced, To Be Held From June 3

MHT CET 2022: As per the schedule, CET 2022 will be held from June 3 to 12

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 26, 2022 3:59 pm IST

MHT CET 2022 Exam Dates Announced, To Be Held From June 3
Check MHT CET 2022 exam schedule
MHT CET 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the dates for Common Entrance Test (CET 2022). As per the schedule, CET 2022 will be held from June 3 to 12, 2022. Education Minister Uday Samant informed the CET exam schedule through his official twitter account. "For the academic year 2022-23, CET exam for the higher education department will be held from June 3 to 10, technical education department from June 11 to 28, and art department on June 12," Samant tweeted in Marathi. The entire schedule is available at the website- mahacet.org.

MHT CET conducted for admission to BE, BTech, BPharm or DPharm courses is held for two groups -- Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) and Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM). The questions of MHT CET 2021, as per the exam pattern issued by the CET Cell, will be based on the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education syllabus. 20 per cent weightage will be given to Class 11 syllabus and the remaining 80 per cent to Class 12 syllabus of the Maharashtra board.

The MHT CET 2021 questions will be set on the whole Maharashtra board 2021 syllabus of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. However questions from the deleted portion of the syllabus will not be asked.

