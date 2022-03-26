Image credit: shutterstock.com Check MHT CET 2022 exam schedule

MHT CET 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the dates for Common Entrance Test (CET 2022). As per the schedule, CET 2022 will be held from June 3 to 12, 2022. Education Minister Uday Samant informed the CET exam schedule through his official twitter account. "For the academic year 2022-23, CET exam for the higher education department will be held from June 3 to 10, technical education department from June 11 to 28, and art department on June 12," Samant tweeted in Marathi. The entire schedule is available at the website- mahacet.org.

Recommended: Free MHT CET Sample Papers. Click Here.

Recommended : Civil Engineering: 10 IITs Placed Only 57% BTech In CE Students In Jobs In 2020-21. Read More

Recommended : Rank Below 2 Lakh In JEE Main? List Of NITs Where You Could Get A Seat. Read More

शैक्षणिक वर्ष 2022-23 करीता राज्य सीईटी कक्षामार्फत उच्च शिक्षण विभागाच्या सीईटी परीक्षा दि.03 जून ते 10 जून, 2022, तंत्र शिक्षण विभागाच्या सीईटी परीक्षा दि.11 जून ते 28 जून, 2022 तसेच कला शिक्षण विभागाच्या सीईटी परीक्षा दि.12 जून, 2022 रोजी घेण्यात येणार आहेत. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) March 25, 2022

MHT CET conducted for admission to BE, BTech, BPharm or DPharm courses is held for two groups -- Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) and Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM). The questions of MHT CET 2021, as per the exam pattern issued by the CET Cell, will be based on the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education syllabus. 20 per cent weightage will be given to Class 11 syllabus and the remaining 80 per cent to Class 12 syllabus of the Maharashtra board.

The MHT CET 2021 questions will be set on the whole Maharashtra board 2021 syllabus of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. However questions from the deleted portion of the syllabus will not be asked.