MHT CET 2022: Details On Revised Application Form Dates, Exam Schedule

MHT CET 2022 application dates revised

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has revised the application form date and the examinations schedules for programmes including BA-BEd, BSc-BEd integrated courses; BPEd, LLb three-years; MPEd and LLb five-year integrated course. On Thursday, April 21, Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education, Maharashtra, Uday Samant announced that the Maharashtra CET 2022 date has been postponed to the first week of August 2022.

For BA-BEd, BSc-BEd, the last date for registration is April 26, while for LLb three yeas, the last date for registration is April 29.

MHT CET 2022 Application Last Date, Examination Schedule

MHT CET Application Form Last Date Exam Dates BA-BEd, BSc BEd Four Year Integrated Course April 26 June 6 LLb Three Years April 29 June 4-5 BEd (General and Special) with ELCT for English Medium colleges April 29 June 6-7 BEd-MEd Three Year Integrated Course April 27 June 9 MEd April 26 June 9 LLb-Five Years Integrated Course May 2 June 18-19

The dates, an MHT CET Cell official notification issued on April 21, said are subject to change as per the availability of the IT infrastructure for conducting on line examination mainly in the State of Maharashtra and the dates of other examinations conducted by the universities and other national agencies.