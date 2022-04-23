  • Home
  • Education
  • MHT CET 2022: Details On Revised Application Form Dates, Exam Schedule

MHT CET 2022: Details On Revised Application Form Dates, Exam Schedule

MHT CET 2022: For BA-BEd, BSc-BEd, the last date for registration is April 26, while for LLb three yeas, the last date for registration is April 29.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 23, 2022 2:06 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

MHT CET 2022 Date Postponed To August, Confirms Minister Uday Samant
MHT CET 2022: Last Date To Apply Today; Here's How To Register At Cetcell.mahacet.org
MHT CET 2022 Exam Dates Announced, To Be Held From June 3
MHT CET 2022 Registration Begins, Exam Date To Be Announced Later
MHT CET 2021 CAP Round 2 Provisional Allotment Result Out, Direct Link
MHT CET CAP Round 2 Allotment Result 2021 Today At Cetcell.mahacet.org
MHT CET 2022: Details On Revised Application Form Dates, Exam Schedule
MHT CET 2022 application dates revised
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has revised the application form date and the examinations schedules for programmes including BA-BEd, BSc-BEd integrated courses; BPEd, LLb three-years; MPEd and LLb five-year integrated course. On Thursday, April 21, Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education, Maharashtra, Uday Samant announced that the Maharashtra CET 2022 date has been postponed to the first week of August 2022.

Recommended: Free MHT CET Sample Papers. Click Here.
Take Advantage of : 8 Test Prep, 15 College Predictors, Admission Alerts & more.  Subscribe Now!
Recommended : Rank Below 2 Lakh In JEE Main? List Of NITs Where You Could Get A Seat. Read More

For BA-BEd, BSc-BEd, the last date for registration is April 26, while for LLb three yeas, the last date for registration is April 29.

MHT CET 2022 Application Last Date, Examination Schedule

MHT CET

Application Form Last Date

Exam Dates

BA-BEd, BSc BEd Four Year Integrated Course

April 26

June 6

LLb Three Years

April 29

June 4-5

BEd (General and Special) with ELCT for English Medium colleges

April 29

June 6-7

BEd-MEd Three Year Integrated Course

April 27

June 9

MEd

April 26

June 9

LLb-Five Years Integrated Course

May 2

June 18-19

The dates, an MHT CET Cell official notification issued on April 21, said are subject to change as per the availability of the IT infrastructure for conducting on line examination mainly in the State of Maharashtra and the dates of other examinations conducted by the universities and other national agencies.

Click here for more Education News
MHT CET Notification

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
World Book Day 2022: All You Need To Know About This Day; Famous Quotes, Other Interesting Facts
World Book Day 2022: All You Need To Know About This Day; Famous Quotes, Other Interesting Facts
SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 2 Exams Start Today; Details Here
SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 2 Exams Start Today; Details Here
Gujarat: Class 7th Exam Rescheduled After Students 'Steal' Question Paper
Gujarat: Class 7th Exam Rescheduled After Students 'Steal' Question Paper
UGC, AICTE Warn Indian Students Against Enrolling Themselves In Pakistan Educational Institutes
UGC, AICTE Warn Indian Students Against Enrolling Themselves In Pakistan Educational Institutes
NTA GAT-B/ BET 2022 Today: COVID-19; Follow These Important Exam Day Guidelines
NTA GAT-B/ BET 2022 Today: COVID-19; Follow These Important Exam Day Guidelines
.......................... Advertisement ..........................