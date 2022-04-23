MHT CET 2022: Details On Revised Application Form Dates, Exam Schedule
MHT CET 2022: For BA-BEd, BSc-BEd, the last date for registration is April 26, while for LLb three yeas, the last date for registration is April 29.
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has revised the application form date and the examinations schedules for programmes including BA-BEd, BSc-BEd integrated courses; BPEd, LLb three-years; MPEd and LLb five-year integrated course. On Thursday, April 21, Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education, Maharashtra, Uday Samant announced that the Maharashtra CET 2022 date has been postponed to the first week of August 2022.
MHT CET 2022 Application Last Date, Examination Schedule
MHT CET
Application Form Last Date
Exam Dates
BA-BEd, BSc BEd Four Year Integrated Course
April 26
June 6
LLb Three Years
April 29
June 4-5
BEd (General and Special) with ELCT for English Medium colleges
April 29
June 6-7
BEd-MEd Three Year Integrated Course
April 27
June 9
MEd
April 26
June 9
LLb-Five Years Integrated Course
May 2
June 18-19
The dates, an MHT CET Cell official notification issued on April 21, said are subject to change as per the availability of the IT infrastructure for conducting on line examination mainly in the State of Maharashtra and the dates of other examinations conducted by the universities and other national agencies.