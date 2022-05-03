  • Home
MHT CET 2022 Dates Revised; Check Complete Schedule Here

MHT CET 2022: On Monday, May 2, Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education, Maharashtra, Uday Samant announced that the Maharashtra CET 2022 dates have been postponed.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 3, 2022 12:49 pm IST

MHT CET 2022 Dates Revised; Check Complete Schedule Here
MHT CET 2022 dates rescheduled
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has revised the examination dates for programmes including MHT CET PCB group, MHT CET PCM group, MHT MBA CET, Maha MMS CET, Maha MCA CET, Maha MArch CET, Maha BPlanning CET, BA-BEd CET, BSc-BEd integrated CET; BPEd, LLb three-years; MPEd and LLb five-year integrated course. On Monday, May 2, Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education, Maharashtra, Uday Samant announced that the Maharashtra CET 2022 date has been postponed.

“For the year 2022-23, the dates of common entrance examinations for admission to various degree and postgraduate courses under the Department of Higher and Technical Education through the State CET have been postponed and the revised schedule of examinations has been published on the website mahacet.org,” Uday Samant on his social media handle said.

MHT CET Revised Dates

MHT CET 2022 Revised Dates (Source: Mahacet.org)

MHT CET Notification

