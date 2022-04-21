MHT CET 2022 Date Postponed To August, Confirms Minister Uday Samant

Image credit: Shutterstock MHT CET exam date 2022 is revised

MHT CET Exam Date 2022: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, or MHT CET 2022, is rescheduled and will be conducted in August, 2022. Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education, Maharashtra, Uday Samant confirmed the news on his official social media handle today, April 21. Due to the Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE Main 2022, and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET 2022, the Maharashtra CET 2022 date has been postponed to the first week of August 2022.

Earlier, MHT CET 2022 was scheduled to be held from June 3 to 12, 2022. However, the Maharashtra government has revised the date of the examination. The confirmed date of MHT CET 2022 is not declared yet.

Mr Samant on his Twitter post wrote, “Due to JEE and NEET exams, CET exam will be held in the first week of August. Dates will be announced soon.”

JEE आणि NEET परीक्षांच्या मुळे CET परीक्षा ऑगस्ट पहिल्या आठवड्यात होईल.. तारखा लवकरच जाहीर करू. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) April 21, 2022

While the Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE Main 2022, both sessions will be held in June 29, 2022 and July 30, 2022, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET 2022 will be held on July 17, 2022. Maharashtra CET 2022 will be held after these two major competitive examinations.

MHT CET is conducted for the students seeking admission into BE, BTech, BPharm or DPharm courses. The examination is held in groups- Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) and Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM). The CET paper will be based on the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education syllabus. The 80 percent of syllabus will be based on Class 12 and the remaining percentage of the syllabus will be based on Class 11 Maharashtra board.