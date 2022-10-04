MHT CET 2022 Counselling: Registration Ends Today; Know What's Next

MHT CET 2022 counselling round 1 registration ends today

MHT CET 2022 Counselling: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will close the MHT CET CAP 2022 counselling registration today, October 4. The candidates seeking admission to undergraduate programmes in Engineering and Technology can register for MHT CET counselling on the official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org. The candidates who have registered for the MHT CET counselling are required to appear for document verification. Candidates should note that no documents will be accepted to substantiate the claim made in the application after the scheduled dates.

The State CET Cell will release the MHT CET 2022 provisional merit list by October 7 and the final merit list is likely to be released by October 12, 2022. The candidates can submit grievances against the MHT CET counselling 2022 provisional merit list, within the specified time to the authorities. The Maharashtra State CET Cell is conducting the MHT CET counselling process to offer admission to BE and BTech (4-years) and Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated 5-years) programmes.

The MHT CET 2022 CAP round 1 process will be held from October 13 to15. Candidates have to fill up and confirm the online entry option form which includes preferences of courses and institutions before the commencement of CAP Rounds. Candidates may fill preferences of institutes and courses in decreasing order of their preference as specified. A candidate can fill a maximum of 300 choices of institutes and courses in decreasing order while filling preferences.

Candidates should note that after confirming the preference filling they will not be able to make changes to it. The options received from the candidates will be considered for further processing. The candidate can take a printout of the confirmed option form for his record and for future reference. During the MHT CET seat allotment process, if a candidate is allotted the seat as per his first preference, such allotment shall be auto freezed and the candidate shall accept the allotment so made. Such candidate will not be eligible for participation in the subsequent CAP rounds.