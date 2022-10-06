MHT CET 2022 Counselling: Provisional Merit List Tomorrow; 5 Key Points

MHT CET Counselling 2022 Provisional Merit List at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2022 Counselling: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will release the MHT CET counselling 2022 provisional merit list tomorrow, October 6. The candidates can check the MHT CET merit list on the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org. The candidates belonging to Maharashtra state or outside the state will be able to check the details mentioned in the provisional merit list using their log in credentials.

Latest: MHT CET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chance in Top Engineering Colleges. Use Now

Recommended: Prepare for MHT CET 2023, Get unlimited mock test, Online study material & more. Check Now

Recommended: Join Eng. Prep Combo to prepare for JEE, MHT CET, BITSAT & other 6 Engineering Entrance exams. Join Now

B.Tech at UPES. Ranked #61 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Apply Now

Aspirants can submit grievance(s), if any, against the MHT CET provisional merit list between October 8 and 10, 2022. The Maharashtra State CET Cell has also allowed candidates to personally visit and submit the required documents (if any) for verification at the facilitation centre during the grievance period. The State CET Cell will release the MHT CET final merit list on October 12. The MHT CET CAP round 1 form submission and confirmation will be held between October 13 and 15, 2022. The MHT CET CAP round 1 provisional allotment list will be released on October 18.

MHT CET 2022 Counselling: Five Key Points

All those candidates who have registered after October 4 will be considered for Non-CAP Seats. The applications confirmed by the facilitation centre after October 4 will be considered only for Non-CAP Seats. Candidates can resolve grievances (if any) in the MHT CET 2022 provisional merit list from October 8 to 10, 2022. Aspirants can personally visit and submit the required documents at the facilitation centre between October 8 and 10. The facility of online registration and documents verification, confirmation of application form for admission to seats other than CAP seats will be continued till November 17, 2022, by facilitation centre.

The State CET Cell is conducting the MHT CET counselling process to offer admission to candidates in four-year duration full time Engineering and Technology program (BE, BTech) and Master of Engineering and Technology (Integreted-5 years) in the government, government-aided, university managed Institutes, university managed departments and unaided private professional educational institutes across the Maharashtra state for the academic year 2022-23.