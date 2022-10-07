  • Home
MHT CET 2022 Counselling Provisional Merit List Today At Cetcell.mahacet.org

The provisional merit list of MHT CET 2022 will be issued today, October 7. The final merit list for round 1 and the seat matrix will however be displayed on October 12.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 7, 2022 8:48 am IST

Provisional merit list of MHT CET 2022 counselling will be out today
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell which administers the centralised admission process (CAP) for admission to BE and BTECH (4 years) and Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated 5-years), will release the provisional merit list of MHT CET 2022 today, October 7. Students who registered for the MHT CET 2022 counselling process within the due date will be able to check the result on cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org.

The final merit list for round 1 and the seat matrix will however be displayed on October 12. The CET Cell will conduct three rounds of MHT CET 2022 CAP counselling.

As per the MHT CET counselling dates, the online submission and confirmation of options for MHT CET 2022 CAP round 1 will be conducted from October 13 to October 15. The provisional allotment list of MHT CET 2022 counselling for the first round will be issued on October 18. Applicants will be required to accept seats and report to the allotted colleges and confirm admission between October 19 and 21.

Provisional Merit List Of MHT CET 2022: How To Check

  1. Go to cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org
  2. Click on the designated provisional merit list of MHT CET 2022
  3. Enter credentials, if required
  4. Submit and download the MHT CET 2022 counselling provisional merit list
MHT CET merit list
