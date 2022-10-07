MHT CET 2022 Counselling Provisional Merit List Out; Direct Link Here

MHT CET counselling provisional list out

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced the provisional merit list of MHT CET 2022. Candidates registered to the centralised admission process (CAP) for admission to BE and BTECH (4 years) and Master of Enginering and Technology (Integrated 5-years can now check the merit list on cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org. However, the final MHT CET 2022 merit list for round 1 and the seat matrix will be displayed on October 12. The CET Cell this year is conducting three rounds of MHT CET 2022 CAP counselling.

“All the eligible Candidates who have submitted Application Form on or before 04-10-2022 Up to 04:00 PM are considered for Provisional Merit List and assigned a Merit Number, an official statement said.

MHT CET Counselling Round-1 Provisional List: Direct Link

Candidates can submit and confirm the options for MHT CET 2022 CAP round 1 between October 13 and October 15. The MHT CET 2022 provisional allotment list for the first round will be issued on October 18. Candidates will be required to accept seats and report to the allotted colleges and confirm admission between October 19 and 21.

Provisional Merit List Of MHT CET 2022: How To Check