MHT CET 2022 LIVE: Maharashtra MHT CET 2022 Round-1 Counselling Final Merit List Updates; Official Website
MHT CET 2022 Counselling LIVE: The official websites -- cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org will host the MHT CET 2022 final merit list for round 1.
MHT CET Round-1 Counselling: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will issue the MHT CET 2022 final merit list today for round-1 centralised admission process (CAP) counselling, October 12. MHT CET shortlisted candidates will be able to determine the merit position for admission to state seats of BE and BTECH (4 years) and Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated 5-years). The official websites -- cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org will host the MHT CET 2022 final merit list for round 1. Apart from the first phase MHT CET counselling merit list, the Maharashtra CET Cell will also make the seat matrix available today.
Latest: MHT CET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chance in Top Engineering Colleges. Use Now
Recommended: Prepare for MHT CET 2023, Get unlimited mock test, Online study material & more. Check Now
Recommended: Join Eng. Prep Combo to prepare for JEE, MHT CET, BITSAT & other 6 Engineering Entrance exams. Join Now
B.Tech at UPES. Ranked #61 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Apply Now
The online submission and confirmation of MHT CET 2022 CAP round 1 options can be done between October 13 and October 15, while the MHT CET 2022 counselling provisional allotment list for round-1 will be made available on October 18. Applicants will have to accept the allotted seats and report to the allotted colleges and confirm admission between October 19 and October 21.
MHT CET 2022 CAP Round-1 Final Merit List: How To Check
- Go to cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org
- Click on the final merit list of MHT CET 2022
- Enter credentials, if required, in the spaces provided
- Submit and download the MHT CET 2022 counselling final merit list
Live updates
MHT CET 2022 Counselling LIVE: The official websites -- cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org will host the MHT CET 2022 final merit list for round 1. Follow this blog for updates on merit position, colleges, and more.
MHT CET 2022 Merit List: How To Check
- Go to the official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org
- Click on the designated final merit list of MHT CET 2022
- Enter credentials, if required, on the spaces provided
- Submit and download the MHT CET 2022 counselling final merit list
MHT CET Merit List 2022: Provisional Result Link
The final MHT CET 2022 merit list scheduled to be issued today will be published after considering all objections raised by the candidates in the MHT CET provisional merit list released earlier on October 7.
2022 MHT CET Merit List Today
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell which is administering the centralised admission process (CAP) will release the MHT CET 2022 final merit list today, October 12.