MHT CET 2022 LIVE: Maharashtra MHT CET 2022 Round-1 Counselling Final Merit List Updates; Official Website

MHT CET 2022 Counselling LIVE: The official websites -- cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org will host the MHT CET 2022 final merit list for round 1.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 12, 2022 12:14 pm IST

MHT CET Round-1 Counselling: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will issue the MHT CET 2022 final merit list today for round-1 centralised admission process (CAP) counselling, October 12. MHT CET shortlisted candidates will be able to determine the merit position for admission to state seats of BE and BTECH (4 years) and Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated 5-years). The official websites -- cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org will host the MHT CET 2022 final merit list for round 1. Apart from the first phase MHT CET counselling merit list, the Maharashtra CET Cell will also make the seat matrix available today.

The online submission and confirmation of MHT CET 2022 CAP round 1 options can be done between October 13 and October 15, while the MHT CET 2022 counselling provisional allotment list for round-1 will be made available on October 18. Applicants will have to accept the allotted seats and report to the allotted colleges and confirm admission between October 19 and October 21.

MHT CET 2022 CAP Round-1 Final Merit List: How To Check

  1. Go to cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org
  2. Click on the final merit list of MHT CET 2022
  3. Enter credentials, if required, in the spaces provided
  4. Submit and download the MHT CET 2022 counselling final merit list

Live updates

12:14 PM IST
Oct. 12, 2022

MHT CET 2022 Merit List: How To Check

  1. Go to the official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org
  2. Click on the designated final merit list of MHT CET 2022
  3. Enter credentials, if required, on the spaces provided
  4. Submit and download the MHT CET 2022 counselling final merit list


12:02 PM IST
Oct. 12, 2022

MHT CET Merit List 2022: Provisional Result Link

The final MHT CET 2022 merit list scheduled to be issued today will be published after considering all objections raised by the candidates in the MHT CET provisional merit list released earlier on October 7.

mhtcet, mahacet, college predictor mht cet, fe2022 mht cet org, cetcell.mahacet.org 2022MHT CET 2022 provisional merit list link (Source: fe2022.mahacet.org)

11:52 AM IST
Oct. 12, 2022

2022 MHT CET Merit List Today

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell which is administering the centralised admission process (CAP) will release the MHT CET 2022 final merit list today, October 12.

