MHT CET 2022 LIVE: Maharashtra MHT CET 2022 Round-1 Counselling Final Merit List Updates; Official Website

Live updates on MHT CET counselling round-1 merit list

MHT CET Round-1 Counselling: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will issue the MHT CET 2022 final merit list today for round-1 centralised admission process (CAP) counselling, October 12. MHT CET shortlisted candidates will be able to determine the merit position for admission to state seats of BE and BTECH (4 years) and Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated 5-years). The official websites -- cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org will host the MHT CET 2022 final merit list for round 1. Apart from the first phase MHT CET counselling merit list, the Maharashtra CET Cell will also make the seat matrix available today.

Latest: MHT CET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chance in Top Engineering Colleges. Use Now

Recommended: Prepare for MHT CET 2023, Get unlimited mock test, Online study material & more. Check Now

Recommended: Join Eng. Prep Combo to prepare for JEE, MHT CET, BITSAT & other 6 Engineering Entrance exams. Join Now

B.Tech at UPES. Ranked #61 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Apply Now

The online submission and confirmation of MHT CET 2022 CAP round 1 options can be done between October 13 and October 15, while the MHT CET 2022 counselling provisional allotment list for round-1 will be made available on October 18. Applicants will have to accept the allotted seats and report to the allotted colleges and confirm admission between October 19 and October 21.

MHT CET 2022 CAP Round-1 Final Merit List: How To Check