MHT CET 2022 Counselling: CAP Round-2 Web Option Entry Begins; Confirm Choices By October 29

MHT CET Phase-2 Counselling: Candidates will be able to fill in the choices of colleges and courses at fe2022.mahacet.org by November 29.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 27, 2022 9:00 am IST

MHT CET CAP round-2 option entry begins
New Delhi:

The web-option entry for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round-2 has started against Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 counselling. The web-option entry, which started today, October 27 will continue till October 29. Candidates can fill in the choices of colleges and courses at fe2022.mahacet.org. To fill the MHT CET CAP round-2 web-option entry, candidates will have to log in at the Maharashtra CET candidate login portal using their application number and password.

A candidate will be able to fill as many choice of colleges and courses in the decreasing order of preference. The Maharashtra CET Cell will consider the MHT CET 2022 web option as final for preparing the MHT CET allotment list.

MHT CET 2022 CAP Round-2: How To Fill Web-Options

  1. Go to the MHT CET CAP -- fe2022.mahacet.org
  2. Click on the “Candidate Login” tab and insert the MHT CET login details
  3. On the web-option entry portal, fill the MHT CET 2022 option entry
  4. Verify the choices
  5. Submit the MHT CET option entry form 2022

As per the MHT CET 2022 CAP second phase dates, the CET Cell will display the provisional allotment of CAP round-2 on October 31. Candidates will be allowed to accept the offered seats between November 1 and November 3.

