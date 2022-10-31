MHT CET 2022 Counselling: CAP Round 2 Allotment List Today At Mahacet.org

Image credit: Shutterstock MHT CET 2022 counselling CAP round 2 llotment list will be declared today.

MHT CET 2022 Counselling: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the MHT CET 2022 counselling CAP round 2 allotment list today, October 31, 2022. Candidates can check and download the allotment list through the official website– cetcell.mahacet.org and fe2022.mahacet.org. Those candidates who were not allotted a seat in MHT CET 2022 CAP round 1 can check their provisional allotment.

Candidates need to accept the offered seat through the login as per the allotment of CAP round 2 from November 1 to November 3 till 3 pm. The candidate who has been allotted the seat first time in Round 2 needs to pay the seat acceptance fee through online mode.

The reporting to the allotted institute and confirmation of admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP round 2 is from November 1 to November 3 up to 5 pm. The institutions will verify the required documents and upload the admission of the candidates in the online system through the institute login immediately and will issue a system-generated receipt of confirmation of admission and fee paid receipt to the candidate. If the seat allotted to the candidate is on the false claims made in the applications by the candidate, then the institution will not admit such candidates.

The MHT CET CAP round 2 allotment list was initially scheduled to be released on October 28 but CET cell later issued a revised schedule. The MHT CET counselling is conducted for admission to various engineering and technology courses in the state of Maharashtra.