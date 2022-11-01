MHT CET 2022 Counselling: CAP Round 2 Allotment Acceptance Begins Today At Fe2022.mahacet.org

Image credit: Shutterstock MHT CET 2022 counselling CAP round 2 acceptance of offer.

MHT CET 2022 Counselling: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 counselling CAP round 2 acceptance of offered seats by the candidates begins today, November 1, 2022. Candidates can accept the offered seats of MHT CET 2022 counselling round 2 by November 3, 2022 till 3 pm. To complete the process and check the details of MHT CET 2022 counselling CAP visit the official website– cetcell.mahacet.org and fe2022.mahacet.org.

All eligible candidates who participated in CAP round 2 and were allotted the seat the first time need to self-verify the seat allotment. The candidate who has been allotted the seat first time in round 2 needs to pay the seat acceptance fee through their login by online mode.

Candidates who have allotted other than first preference and want betterment in the subsequent rounds must claim the allotted seat in round 2. Candidates can do so by accepting that seat and choosing the “Not Freeze" option for the betterment and need to pay the seat acceptance fee through their login by online mode.

Once the candidates accept the seats, they need to report to the allotted institute and confirm admission by submitting the required documents and paying of fee after CAP round 2. The institute will then verify the required documents of the candidate and upload the admission of the candidate in the online system through the institute login.

As per the CAP schedule, the provisional vacant seats for CAP round 3 will be released on the official website on November 4, 2022.