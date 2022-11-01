  • Home
  • Education
  • MHT CET 2022 Counselling: CAP Round 2 Allotment Acceptance Begins Today At Fe2022.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2022 Counselling: CAP Round 2 Allotment Acceptance Begins Today At Fe2022.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2022 counselling CAP round 2 acceptance of offered seats begins today, November 1.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 1, 2022 11:48 am IST

RELATED NEWS

MHT CET CAP Round 2 Allotment Result 2022 Out; Direct Link
MHT CET 2022 Counselling: CAP Round 2 Allotment List Today At Mahacet.org
MHT CET 2022 Round Two Seat Allotment List Tomorrow At Cetcell.mahacet.org
Maharashtra MBA, MMS CAP Round-1 Cut-Off Merit List Out; Direct Link Here
MHT CET 2022 Counselling: CAP Round-2 Web Option Entry Begins; Confirm Choices By October 29
MHT CET Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result 2022 Announced At Cetcell.mahacet.org
MHT CET 2022 Counselling: CAP Round 2 Allotment Acceptance Begins Today At Fe2022.mahacet.org
MHT CET 2022 counselling CAP round 2 acceptance of offer.
Image credit: Shutterstock

MHT CET 2022 Counselling: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 counselling CAP round 2 acceptance of offered seats by the candidates begins today, November 1, 2022. Candidates can accept the offered seats of MHT CET 2022 counselling round 2 by November 3, 2022 till 3 pm. To complete the process and check the details of MHT CET 2022 counselling CAP visit the official website– cetcell.mahacet.org and fe2022.mahacet.org.

Latest: MHT CET 2023 Sample Papers. Free Download
Recommended: Prepare for MHT CET 2023, Get unlimited mock test, Online study material & more. Check Now
Recommended: Join Eng. Prep Combo to prepare for JEE, MHT CET, BITSAT & other 6 Engineering Entrance exams. Join Now

All eligible candidates who participated in CAP round 2 and were allotted the seat the first time need to self-verify the seat allotment. The candidate who has been allotted the seat first time in round 2 needs to pay the seat acceptance fee through their login by online mode.

Candidates who have allotted other than first preference and want betterment in the subsequent rounds must claim the allotted seat in round 2. Candidates can do so by accepting that seat and choosing the “Not Freeze" option for the betterment and need to pay the seat acceptance fee through their login by online mode.

Once the candidates accept the seats, they need to report to the allotted institute and confirm admission by submitting the required documents and paying of fee after CAP round 2. The institute will then verify the required documents of the candidate and upload the admission of the candidate in the online system through the institute login.

As per the CAP schedule, the provisional vacant seats for CAP round 3 will be released on the official website on November 4, 2022.

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra Common Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Allotment List Out At Tnmedicalselection.net
Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Allotment List Out At Tnmedicalselection.net
Tamil Nadu Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Today In These Districts Due To Heavy Rains
Tamil Nadu Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Today In These Districts Due To Heavy Rains
Telangana TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Counselling Registration Begins Tomorrow, Check Schedule
Telangana TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Counselling Registration Begins Tomorrow, Check Schedule
DU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Accept Seats Under Round 2 Allocation Today
DU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Accept Seats Under Round 2 Allocation Today
ICAI CA Final Exam 2022 Begins Today; Important Checklist For Candidates
ICAI CA Final Exam 2022 Begins Today; Important Checklist For Candidates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................