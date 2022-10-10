MHT CET 2022 Counselling: 5-Year LLB Merit List Released; Check Round 1 Alphabetic List Here
The State CET Cell, Maharashtra has released the round 1 alphabetic list for MHT CET counselling 2022 five-year integrated LLB programmes today, October 10.
MHT CET 2022 Counselling: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has released the round 1 alphabetic list for MHT CET counselling 2022 five-year integrated LLB programmes today, October 10. Candidates can check the MHT CET law 5-year merit list 2022 online on the official website-- llb5cap22.mahacet.org. The State CET Cell will release the final merit list on October 13, 2022.
The MHT CET 5-year LLB round 1 allocation list will be released on October 15. Candidates selected for round 1 allocation will have to report at the allocated colleges and seek admission for round 1 between October 15 and October 18. The round 2 counselling registration for law five-year will start on October 20 and continue till October 23. Maharashtra State CET Cell will conduct the MHT CET CAP 5-year LLB counselling in two rounds and an institute-level round for ACAP seats.
MHT CET Counselling 2022 5-Year LLB: Round 1 Important Dates
|Events
|Dates
|Display of MHT CET Law 5-year alphabetical merit list
|October 10, 2022
|Resolving grievances related to alphabetical merit list, application form editing and document upload
October 10 to 12, 2022
|MHT CET law 5-year round 1 final Merit list.
|October 13, 2022
|Round 1 allocation
|October 15, 2022
|Reporting at allotted college for round 1
|October 15 to 18, 2022
|Colleges upload the admitted candidates on the portal
|October 15 to 19, 2022
|Display of filled in seats and vacant seats
|October 20, 2022
How To Check MHT CET Counselling 2022 5-Year LLB Alphabetical List?
- Firstly, visit the MHT CET CAP 5-year LLB website-- llb5cap22.mahacet.org
- Go to the notification section and click on the designated alphabetical lists of MS and OMS categories
- The MHT CET law five-year merit list will appear on the screen
- Search your name in the pdf using shortcut (ctrl+f) key
- Download it and take a print for further reference.