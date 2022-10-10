MHT CET 2022 Counselling: 5-Year LLB Merit List Released; Check Round 1 Alphabetic List Here

  • Home
The State CET Cell, Maharashtra has released the round 1 alphabetic list for MHT CET counselling 2022 five-year integrated LLB programmes today, October 10.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 10, 2022 1:32 pm IST

MHT CET 2022 Counselling: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has released the round 1 alphabetic list for MHT CET counselling 2022 five-year integrated LLB programmes today, October 10. Candidates can check the MHT CET law 5-year merit list 2022 online on the official website-- llb5cap22.mahacet.org. The State CET Cell will release the final merit list on October 13, 2022.

The MHT CET 5-year LLB round 1 allocation list will be released on October 15. Candidates selected for round 1 allocation will have to report at the allocated colleges and seek admission for round 1 between October 15 and October 18. The round 2 counselling registration for law five-year will start on October 20 and continue till October 23. Maharashtra State CET Cell will conduct the MHT CET CAP 5-year LLB counselling in two rounds and an institute-level round for ACAP seats.

MHT CET Counselling 2022 5-Year LLB: Round 1 Important Dates

EventsDates
Display of MHT CET Law 5-year alphabetical merit listOctober 10, 2022
Resolving grievances related to alphabetical merit list, application form editing and document upload
October 10 to 12, 2022
MHT CET law 5-year round 1 final Merit list.October 13, 2022
Round 1 allocationOctober 15, 2022
Reporting at allotted college for round 1October 15 to 18, 2022
Colleges upload the admitted candidates on the portal October 15 to 19, 2022
Display of filled in seats and vacant seatsOctober 20, 2022

Direct Link: MHT CET Counselling 2022 5-Year LLB Merit List

How To Check MHT CET Counselling 2022 5-Year LLB Alphabetical List?

  1. Firstly, visit the MHT CET CAP 5-year LLB website-- llb5cap22.mahacet.org
  2. Go to the notification section and click on the designated alphabetical lists of MS and OMS categories
  3. The MHT CET law five-year merit list will appear on the screen
  4. Search your name in the pdf using shortcut (ctrl+f) key
  5. Download it and take a print for further reference.
