MHT CET 2022: Check This Knockout Programme To Prepare For Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) for the Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) group will be held in August. Applicants in these last days must be worried about their preparation. MHT CET 2022 for the PCM group will be conducted in online mode. To address MHT CET aspirants concern and prepare the applicants with the online mode of exam and with its competitive nature, Careers360 has launched an MHT CET 2022 Knockout programme. With the Careers360 MHT CET 2022 Knockout programme, an aspirant will get a customised time table, videos on lectures, smart study material, mock test series, performance analysis, faculty support, and AI-based learning.

The Careers360 MHT CET 2022 knockout programme can be extremely useful in self study. The timetable can be completely customised to crack MHT CET and unlike traditional coaching classes, a statement on the MHT CET 2022 Knockout website said, this programme is not a year long plan.

“It can be extremely useful in revising the whole syllabus, as every important aspect of the syllabus has been covered by it. The study material is exhaustively and accurately made by experts,” it added.

Knockout MHT CET 2022: What’s For Students

Time Table: Customised time table to score well in the targeted exam

Video E-Lectures: Learn with concept-based video lectures by experienced faculty

Smart Study Materia: 5,000+ concepts with videos, most difficult and asked concepts, previous papers and much more

Mock Test Series: Practice unlimited mock tests to understand the preparation level

Performance Analysis: Get an advanced report with strengths and weaknesses, current preparation level and overall improvement areas

Faculty Support: Live chat and question and answer (Q and A) sessions with experts to resolve doubts

AI-Based Learning: AI coach to create personalized learning path tuned to meet learning ability

