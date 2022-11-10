MHT CET 2022: CAP Round 3 Seat Acceptance, Reporting Begins; Details Here

Image credit: SHutterstock MHT CET 2022 CAP round 3 self verification, seat acceptance and reporting begins today.

MHT CET 2022: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 counselling CAP round 3 self-verification, seat acceptance and institute reporting started today, November 10, 2022. Eligible candidates can accept the offered seat as per MHT CET 2022 CAP round 3 allotment from November 10 to November 12 up to 3 pm. Candidates will also have to report to the allotted institute and confirm their admission by submitting the required documents and paying the fee before the last date.

The participating candidates to whom the first time allotment is made or got betterment in the allotment or no betterment (earlier seat retained) in round 3 will be final. Such a candidate must report to the allotted institute for confirmation of admission.

The documents required at the time of verification purpose include hard copy of the MHT CET 2022 counselling registration form, MHT CET 2022 admit card, MHT CET 2022 result, Class 10 and Class 12 passing certificate and mark sheet, migration certificate, character certificate, domicile certificate (if any), category certificate (if any) and school leaving certificate.

Earlier, the MHT CET provisional allotment result for CAP round 3 was declared on November 9 at cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can check the seat allotment of MHT CET 2022 by using the application number and date of birth.