The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has launched the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) portal for the academic year 2022-23.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 19, 2022 2:25 pm IST

MHT CET 2022: CAP Portal Launched, Counselling Dates Soon
MHT CET counselling 2022 dates soon at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2022 Counselling: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has launched the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) portal for the academic year 2022-23. The candidates who have qualified the entrance examination can access the MHT CET CAP 2022 portal on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. The Maharashtra State CET Cell will release the MHT CET 2022 counselling dates soon on this portal. The counselling process will be held online through the portal for home state candidates and other state candidates.

The MHT CET 2022 counselling process will be held for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate courses offered by participating institutes including government colleges, university colleges, government-aided private colleges and private un-aided colleges. The MHT CET 2022 counselling process will include registrations, fee payment, choice filling, locking and seat allotment results. Candidates who aspire to take admission in BE, BTech programmes can also apply from the portal.

Direct Link: MHT CET CAP 2022 Portal

MHT CET Counselling 2022: Top Engineering Colleges In Maharashtra

  1. ICT Mumbai - Institute of Chemical Technology
  2. COEP Pune - College of Engineering
  3. VJTI Mumbai - Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute
  4. BVUCOE Pune - Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University College of Engineering
  5. RCOEM Nagpur - Shri Ramdeobaba College of Engineering and Management

The Maharashtra State CET Cell has declared the result of MHT CET 2022 Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) groups on September 15. The CET Cell has also released the score for the MHT CET PCM and PCB groups. This year, a total of 13 candidates have scored 100 percentile in MHT CET PCM result, while 14 candidates have secured the perfect score in the MHT CET PCB group result.

MHT CET B.Tech
