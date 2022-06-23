  • Home
MHT CET 2022 Application Correction Window Opens, Know How To Edit Application Form

MHT CET exam 2022 will be held from August 5 to 11 for PCM, while PCB group exam is scheduled to be held from August 12 to 20. The last date to make corrections is June 30

Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 23, 2022 4:21 pm IST
MHT CET 2022 will be held from August 5 to 11
MHT CET 2022: The State CET Cell, Maharashtra has commenced the correction facility for MHTCET 2022. The candidates can make correction in their application form on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org. The last date to make corrections in MHT CET application is June 30. JEE Main 2022 Analysis Live

MHT CET exam 2022 will be held from August 5 to 11 for PCM, while PCB group exam is scheduled to be held from August 12 to 20. Paper Analysis Of JEE Main 2022

MHT CET 2022: How To Make Corrections In Application Process

  1. Visit the MHT CET official website- cetcell.mahacet.org
  2. Click on application process link
  3. Enter log-in credentials- application number and password
  4. Click on 'Edit My application' tab
  5. Make necessary changes in application form
  6. Submit the application form, download and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates can make changes in certain fields like- name of the candidate, date of birth, qualifying exam, preference of college.

MHT CET exam will be held from August 5 to 11 for PCM and from August 12 to 20 for PCB. MHT CET 202 exams are conducted to secure admissions in various professional courses for undergraduate & postgraduate degrees through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai.

