MHT CET 2022 Application Correction Window Opens, Know How To Edit Application Form

MHT CET 2022: The State CET Cell, Maharashtra has commenced the correction facility for MHTCET 2022. The candidates can make correction in their application form on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org. The last date to make corrections in MHT CET application is June 30.

MHT CET exam 2022 will be held from August 5 to 11 for PCM, while PCB group exam is scheduled to be held from August 12 to 20.

MHT CET 2022: How To Make Corrections In Application Process

Visit the MHT CET official website- cetcell.mahacet.org Click on application process link Enter log-in credentials- application number and password Click on 'Edit My application' tab Make necessary changes in application form Submit the application form, download and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates can make changes in certain fields like- name of the candidate, date of birth, qualifying exam, preference of college.

MHT CET exam will be held from August 5 to 11 for PCM and from August 12 to 20 for PCB. MHT CET 202 exams are conducted to secure admissions in various professional courses for undergraduate & postgraduate degrees through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai.