MHT CET 2022, AP EAPCET, TS EAMCET: Prepare With This Engineering Preparation Combo To Score Well

The state level BTech and BE entrance exams are competitive in nature and to address this, Careers360 has launched Engineering Prep Combos.

Education | Written By Team Careers360 | Updated: May 30, 2022 5:29 pm IST

Careers360 has launched an Engineering Prep Combo to help BE, Btech aspirants ace exam
New Delhi:

The engineering entrance tests including MHT CET, AP EAPCET, TS EAMCET, AEEE, and VITEEE for admission to undergraduate programmes will be held from June. The state level BTech and BE entrance exams are competitive in nature and to address this, Careers360 has launched Engineering Prep Combos. With the help of Careers360 Engineering Prep Combos, a BE or BTech aspirant can prepare for these tests with smart study material, mock test series and performance analysis, and customised time table.

The Careers360 Engineering Prep Combo programme is an exhaustive preparation module made exclusively for cracking the leading engineering entrance exams like BITSAT, VITEEE, MET, SRMJEEE, AEEE, MHT CET, AP EAMCET and TS EAMCET, a statement on the Careers360 website read.

“This course offers unlimited mock test series for each exam in this package,” it added.

This product, Engineering Prep Combo Package, according to the website, will remain valid till the last date of the exam in this package.

Engineering Prep Combo Programme: What’s For Students

  • Time Table: Customised time table to score well in the targeted exam

  • Video E-Lectures: Learn with concept-based video lectures by experienced faculty

  • Smart Study Material: More than 5,000 concepts with videos, most difficult and asked concepts, previous papers and much more

  • Mock Test Series: Practice unlimited mock tests to understand the preparation level

  • Performance Analysis: Get an advanced report with strengths and weaknesses, current preparation level and overall improvement areas

This is a sponsored article and NDTV is not responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever to at all that is stated in the sponsored article and/or also with regard to the views, claims, specifications of the advertised product provided by Careers360. It is solely the responsibility of the reader to verify and confirm anything stated/ featured in the sponsored article before attaching any credibility to it.

