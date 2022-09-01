MHT CET 2022 Answer Key Today, How To Download

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download MHT CET 2022 answer key at mahacet.org

MHT CET 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the answer key for the PCM and PCB groups today, September 1. The candidates who have appeared in the PCB, PCM exams can check and download the answer key on the official website- mahacet.org. The candidates can download the answer key using log-in credentials- application number, date of birth. ALSO READ | JEE Advanced 2022 Response Sheet Released, Direct Link Here

The candidates can raise objections against the MHT CET 2022 provisional answer key by paying a fee of Rs 800 for the general category and Rs 600 for the reserved categories.

MHT CET Answer Key 2022: How To Download

Go to the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on the MHT CET answer key download link Enter your application number and date of birth MHT CET 2022 answer key will appear on the screen Download answer key, take a print out for further reference.

MHT CET result 2022 will be released by September 15. MHT CET 2022 was held from August 5 to 11 for PCM group, and for PCB group, the exam was held from August 12 to 20.