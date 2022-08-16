MHT CET 2022 Answer Key Soon; Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock MHT CET Answer Key 2022 Soon

MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 answer key soon. The MHT CET answer key 2022 will be available online on the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org. The candidates will need their application number and date of birth to download MHT CET 2022 answer key by login into the website. The candidates can raise objections against the MHT CET 2022 provisional answer key by paying a fee of Rs 800 for the general category and Rs 600 for the reserved categories.

The question papers and response sheets will be available along with the MHT CET answer key 2022. The candidates can take the response sheet and answer keys to calculate their MHT CET 2022 scores and check the institutions that will accept their MHT CET 2022 scores for admission. The MHT CET 2022 result will be released within a few weeks after the final answer key is released by the test conducting authorities.

MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Steps To Download

Go to the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on the MHT CET answer key download link.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

The MHT CET 2022 answer key will appear on the screen.

Download and take printouts of the answer key for future use.

The MHT CET examination is a state-level exam conducted every year by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. The exam is held for admission in BE, BTech, and BPharm courses offered by the institutions in Maharashtra.