MHT CET 2022 Answer Key, Candidate Response Sheet Out

MHT CET PCB, PCM answer key out

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Cell has issued the MHT CET 2022 answer key today, September 1. Candidates will also be allowed to raise objections against the MHT CET answer key released today between September 2 and September 4. The MHT CET 2022 answer keys and candidate response sheets have been released for Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) and Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) categories. The cetcell.mahacet.org is hosting the MHT CET answer key 2022.

The MHT CET 2022 scores can be calculated with the help of MHT CET answer keys and candidates can predict and check the institutions that will accept their MHT CET 2022 scores for admission. As per MHT CET 2022 dates, the CET Cell will declare the MHT CET result on or before September 15. MHT CET 2022 was held from August 5 to 11 for PCM group, and for PCB group, the exam was held from August 12 to 20. While the MHT CET re-exam for candidates who missed due to technical faults was held on August 29.

MHT CET Answer Key Direct Link

MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Steps To Download

Go to the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the MHT CET answer key download link

Enter MHT CET 2022 application number and date of birth

The MHT CET 2022 answer key will appear on the screen

Download and check the responses