MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: How To Raise Objections

MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: The MHT CET answer key 2022 once released, will be available on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org

Education | Updated: Aug 18, 2022 5:09 pm IST

MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: How To Raise Objections
Download MHT CET answer key 2022 at mhtcet2022.mahacet.org
Image credit: shutterstock.com

MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is likely to release the answer key for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 this week. The MHT CET answer key 2022 once released, will be available on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

To raise objections on MHT CET 2022 answer key, the general category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 800, while Rs 600 for the reserved categories.

MHT CET Answer Key 2022: How To Raise Objections

  1. Go to the official website- mhtcet2022.mahacet.org
  2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Click here for Answer keys' under the important link section
  3. Candidates will be redirected to a new logon page
  4. Key in the Roll number and date of birth
  5. Click on the 'Log In' button
  6. Raise objection by filling the form
  7. Pay the objection fees and submit the form.

The final answer key and result will be released considering the challenges raised by candidates on the answer key. The MHT CET examination is a state-level exam conducted every year by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. The exam is held for admission in BE, BTech, and BPharm courses offered by the institutions in Maharashtra.

