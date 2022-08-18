MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: How To Raise Objections

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download MHT CET answer key 2022 at mhtcet2022.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is likely to release the answer key for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 this week. The MHT CET answer key 2022 once released, will be available on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

To raise objections on MHT CET 2022 answer key, the general category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 800, while Rs 600 for the reserved categories.

MHT CET Answer Key 2022: How To Raise Objections

Go to the official website- mhtcet2022.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Click here for Answer keys' under the important link section Candidates will be redirected to a new logon page Key in the Roll number and date of birth Click on the 'Log In' button Raise objection by filling the form Pay the objection fees and submit the form.

The final answer key and result will be released considering the challenges raised by candidates on the answer key. The MHT CET examination is a state-level exam conducted every year by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. The exam is held for admission in BE, BTech, and BPharm courses offered by the institutions in Maharashtra.