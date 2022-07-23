MHT CET 2022 Admit Card Released, How To Download

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download MHT CET 2022 admit card at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2022 Admit Card: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra released the admit card for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2022) for programmes including LLB-five years integrated course, BPEd, MEd and BEd- MEd three year integrated course. The candidates who have appeared in the MHT CET exam can download the hall ticket on the website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Recommended: Free MHT CET Sample Papers. Click Here | MHT CET Preparation Tips Check Here

Latest: Most Scoring Concepts For MHT CET (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics), Check Now

Don't Miss: Boost your preparation for MHT CET, BITSAT & state level exams with Knockout packages Click Here



MHT CET 2022 will be held from August 2 to and will be continued till August 25. The CET exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted in both morning and afternoon shifts.

MHT CET 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org Click on MHT CET hall ticket direct link Use application number and date of birth MHT CET 2022 admit card will appear on the screen Download CET hall ticket, take a print out for further reference.

MHT CET 2022 will consist of three question papers – Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, and Biology – and have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ. The total marks in each paper will be 100. The CET exam is being conducted for admission to Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture and other courses at state-run colleges.