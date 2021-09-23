  • Home
  • Education
  • MHT CET 2021: Top Colleges For BE In Information Technology, Cut-Off From 2020

MHT CET 2021: Top Colleges For BE In Information Technology, Cut-Off From 2020

MHT CET 2021: Candidates seeking admission to BE Information Technology can check the cut-off marks from last year. The MHT CET cut-off is the minimum rank required to be obtained in MHT CET for admission to colleges in Maharashtra.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 23, 2021 12:07 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra MHT CET Admit Cards For PCB Group Released
MHT CET 2021: Dates For 5 Exam Rescheduled Due To JEE Advanced 2021
MHT CET 2021: Students Will Get Another Chance If Two Exams Clash, Says Minister
Maharashtra Begins MAH CET Computer Applications, Architecture And Other Courses Today
Maharashtra MHT CET Admit Cards Released For PCM Group
MHT CET 2021 For BE, BTech Programmes From September 20; Exam Pattern, Revision Tips
MHT CET 2021: Top Colleges For BE In Information Technology, Cut-Off From 2020
MHT CET 2021: Cut-offs from last year
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) Cell will release the cut-off marks along with the MHT CET result. The merit list for engineering and pharmacy (MHT CET BTech/BPharma) courses is based on the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). Candidates seeking admission to BE Information Technology can check the cut-off marks from last year. The MHT CET cut-off is the minimum rank required to be obtained in MHT CET for admission to colleges in Maharashtra.

Recommended: Download Free Sample papers for MHT CET along with answersClick Here

Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main/ Class 12/ MHT CET score - Check List here 

MHT CET for BE and BTech programmes has started on September 20 and will continue till October 1. MHT CET is conducted for admission to BE, BTech courses and is held for two groups -- Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) and Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM).

BE Information Technology Closing Ranks From 2020

Name Of College

Closing Rank

Jawahar Education Society's AC Patil College of Engineering, Navi Mumbai

59408

Mahatma Gandhi Mission's College of Engineering and Technology, Navi Mumbai

56968

Datta Meghe College of Engineering, Navi Mumbai

63421

Padmabhushan Vasantdada Patil Pratishthan's College of Engineering, Mumbai

35951

Terna Public Charitable Trust's Terna Engineering College, Navi Mumbai

45914

Vidyavardhini's College of Engineering and Technology, Vasai

58965

Atharva College of Engineering, Malad

60846

Sir Visvesvaraya Institute of Technology, Nashik

86682

Vidya Pratishthan's Kamalnayan Bajaj Institute of Engineering and Technology, Pune

57470

Dhole Patil College of Engineering, Pune

77623

Shri Sant Gajanan Maharaj College of Engineering, Shegaon

29249

Hanuman Vyayam Prasarak Mandal's College of Engineering and Technology, Amravati

84360

Prof Ram Meghe College of Engineering and Management, Badnera

70824

MS Bidve Engineering College, Latur

82393

MCTs Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology, Mumbai

20167

Jawahar Education Society's AC Patil College of Engineering, Navi Mumbai

78944

Saraswati College of Engineering, Navi Mumbai

84387

Mahatma Gandhi Mission's College of Engineering and Technology, Navi Mumbai

57237

Thadomal Shahani Engineering College, Mumbai

10726

Vivekanand Education Society's Institute of Technology, Chembur

10796

Click here for more Education News
MHT CET Online Application
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU Forms Panel To Look Into De-Affiliation Matter Of College Of Art
DU Forms Panel To Look Into De-Affiliation Matter Of College Of Art
JEE Advanced 2021: Admit Card Date And Time, Self-Declaration Form
JEE Advanced 2021: Admit Card Date And Time, Self-Declaration Form
JEE Main Counselling: NIT Cut-Offs For BTech In Computer Science For Reserved Categories From 2020
JEE Main Counselling: NIT Cut-Offs For BTech In Computer Science For Reserved Categories From 2020
Jammu And Kashmir Board Of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) To Promote Class 11 Students Without Exams
Jammu And Kashmir Board Of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) To Promote Class 11 Students Without Exams
Telangana To Release TS ICET Result 2021 Today
Telangana To Release TS ICET Result 2021 Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................