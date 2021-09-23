MHT CET 2021: Top Colleges For BE In Information Technology, Cut-Off From 2020
MHT CET 2021: Candidates seeking admission to BE Information Technology can check the cut-off marks from last year. The MHT CET cut-off is the minimum rank required to be obtained in MHT CET for admission to colleges in Maharashtra.
The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) Cell will release the cut-off marks along with the MHT CET result. The merit list for engineering and pharmacy (MHT CET BTech/BPharma) courses is based on the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). Candidates seeking admission to BE Information Technology can check the cut-off marks from last year. The MHT CET cut-off is the minimum rank required to be obtained in MHT CET for admission to colleges in Maharashtra.
Recommended: Download Free Sample papers for MHT CET along with answers. Click Here
Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main/ Class 12/ MHT CET score - Check List here
MHT CET for BE and BTech programmes has started on September 20 and will continue till October 1. MHT CET is conducted for admission to BE, BTech courses and is held for two groups -- Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) and Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM).
BE Information Technology Closing Ranks From 2020
Name Of College
Closing Rank
Jawahar Education Society's AC Patil College of Engineering, Navi Mumbai
59408
Mahatma Gandhi Mission's College of Engineering and Technology, Navi Mumbai
56968
Datta Meghe College of Engineering, Navi Mumbai
63421
Padmabhushan Vasantdada Patil Pratishthan's College of Engineering, Mumbai
35951
Terna Public Charitable Trust's Terna Engineering College, Navi Mumbai
45914
Vidyavardhini's College of Engineering and Technology, Vasai
58965
Atharva College of Engineering, Malad
60846
Sir Visvesvaraya Institute of Technology, Nashik
86682
Vidya Pratishthan's Kamalnayan Bajaj Institute of Engineering and Technology, Pune
57470
Dhole Patil College of Engineering, Pune
77623
Shri Sant Gajanan Maharaj College of Engineering, Shegaon
29249
Hanuman Vyayam Prasarak Mandal's College of Engineering and Technology, Amravati
84360
Prof Ram Meghe College of Engineering and Management, Badnera
70824
MS Bidve Engineering College, Latur
82393
MCTs Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology, Mumbai
20167
Jawahar Education Society's AC Patil College of Engineering, Navi Mumbai
78944
Saraswati College of Engineering, Navi Mumbai
84387
Mahatma Gandhi Mission's College of Engineering and Technology, Navi Mumbai
57237
Thadomal Shahani Engineering College, Mumbai
10726
Vivekanand Education Society's Institute of Technology, Chembur
10796