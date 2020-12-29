MHT CET 2021 To Be Based On Reduced Syllabus

Image credit: Shutterstock MHT CET 2021 syllabus will not include deleted portions of Higher Secondary curriculum

The syllabus of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 will not include topics of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology which were deleted from the Maharashtra board HSC syllabus. The entrance exam for PCM and PCB groups will be based on the reduced syllabus prescribed for higher secondary classes. While 20% weightage will be given to the Class 11 curriculum, the remaining 80% will be based on the syllabus taught in Class 12. The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra -- conducting body of MHT CET 2021 -- has released the syllabus and marking scheme for next year’s entrance exams.

The questions will be based on the syllabus of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, an official statement said.

“Whole syllabus of Std 12 of 2020-21 of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology subjects excluding portion which is deleted by Maharashtra Rajya Pathyapustak Nirmiti va Abhyaskram Sanshodhan Mandal for HSC examination due to COVID-19 pandemic situation,” it added.

There will be no negative marking in MHT CET 2021. The difficulty level of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics sections will be at per with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and the difficulty level of Biology will be at per with the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Meanwhile, JEE Main 2021 -- the national-level Engineering entrance test -- will be held in a new pattern. The decision has been made keeping in view the reduction of school syllabi across boards in an attempt to make up for the academic loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.