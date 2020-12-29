MHT CET 2021 To Be Based On Reduced Syllabus

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 will not include questions from the deleted portions of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology syllabi of the higher secondary classes.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 29, 2020 1:02 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra Releases MHT CET 2021 Syllabus, Marking Scheme; Details Here
MAH CET MBA Counselling 2020 Registration Deadline Extended Till December 29
Maharashtra State Cell To Release BTech, BPharma Provisional Merit List On January 2
MHT CET Counselling 2020:Online Registration Closes today
Maharashtra State Cell Revises MBA, MMS Schedule; Register By December 25
MHT CET Registration 2020 For MBA, BArch Ends Today, Apply At Mahacet.org
MHT CET 2021 To Be Based On Reduced Syllabus
MHT CET 2021 syllabus will not include deleted portions of Higher Secondary curriculum
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The syllabus of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 will not include topics of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology which were deleted from the Maharashtra board HSC syllabus. The entrance exam for PCM and PCB groups will be based on the reduced syllabus prescribed for higher secondary classes. While 20% weightage will be given to the Class 11 curriculum, the remaining 80% will be based on the syllabus taught in Class 12. The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra -- conducting body of MHT CET 2021 -- has released the syllabus and marking scheme for next year’s entrance exams.

The questions will be based on the syllabus of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, an official statement said.

“Whole syllabus of Std 12 of 2020-21 of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology subjects excluding portion which is deleted by Maharashtra Rajya Pathyapustak Nirmiti va Abhyaskram Sanshodhan Mandal for HSC examination due to COVID-19 pandemic situation,” it added.

There will be no negative marking in MHT CET 2021. The difficulty level of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics sections will be at per with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and the difficulty level of Biology will be at per with the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Meanwhile, JEE Main 2021 -- the national-level Engineering entrance test -- will be held in a new pattern. The decision has been made keeping in view the reduction of school syllabi across boards in an attempt to make up for the academic loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

MHT CET 2021 Syllabus and Marking Scheme

Click here for more Education News
MHT CET B.Tech Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MAH CET MBA Counselling 2020 Registration Ends Today
MAH CET MBA Counselling 2020 Registration Ends Today
JNV Class 6 Admission 2020: Registration Ends Today; Apply At Navodaya.gov.in
JNV Class 6 Admission 2020: Registration Ends Today; Apply At Navodaya.gov.in
Odisha To Introduce Quota In Engineering, Medical Colleges For Government School Students
Odisha To Introduce Quota In Engineering, Medical Colleges For Government School Students
Focus Of Education System Should Be On Making Job Creators: Rajnath Singh
Focus Of Education System Should Be On Making Job Creators: Rajnath Singh
NSDC, DigiVidyapeeth To Create E-Curriculum For Skills Upgrade
NSDC, DigiVidyapeeth To Create E-Curriculum For Skills Upgrade
.......................... Advertisement ..........................