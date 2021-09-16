MHT CET 2021: Students Will Get Another Chance If Two Exams Clash, Says Minister

MHT CET 2021 to held from September 15 to October 10

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant has announced that students appearing for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2021) for Engineering, Technology and Agriculture courses will get another chance to appear in the exam if there is an overlap. MHT CET 2021 for these courses will be held from September 20 to October 1.

Students will be required to send an Email mentioning their admit card number, mobile number on the official email ID- technical.cetcell@gmail.com requesting to reschedule the examination for them.

Uday Samant tweeted, "The MHT-CET-2021 (Engineering, Technology and Agriculture Education) examination for the academic year 2021-22 will be held from 20/09/2021 to 01/10/2021. On the date of examination of the same candidates who may be overlapping will be replaced. For this, they should send an e-mail regarding the change along with the admission card and mobile number of both the exams to the e-mail id technical.cetcell@gmail.com of the CET room. All candidates should take note of this."

शैक्षणिक वर्ष २०२१-२२ करिता एमएचटी-सीईटी-२०२१ (अभियांत्रिकी,तंत्रज्ञान आणि कृषी शिक्षण) ही परीक्षा दि.२०/०९/२०२१ ते ०१/१०/२०२१ या कालावधीत होणार असून,ज्या उमेदवारांची १२ वी ची गुण सुधारणा परीक्षा/समकक्ष परीक्षेमुळे अतिव्यापन होत असेल अशाच उमेदवारांच्या परीक्षेच्या दिनांकामध्ये... — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) September 16, 2021

MHT CET 2021 admit card for PCM group has been released today on the official website- mahacet.org. Students will be required to key in their application number and date of birth to download their admit cards.

Students can download the MHT CET hall ticket 2021 and check details including exam date and time, MHT CET exam centre address, candidate’s personal details, exam day instructions and all COVID-19 guidelines that are to be adhered on the exam day.

The complete schedule for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, or MHT CET 2021 was declared on September 7. As per the schedule, MHT CET 2021 will be conducted from September 15 to October 10, 2021.