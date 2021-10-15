  • Home
  • Education
  • MHT CET 2021 Result To Release By October 28; Check How, Where To Download

MHT CET 2021 Result To Release By October 28; Check How, Where To Download

MHT CET 2021: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the result for Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses by October 28.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Oct 15, 2021 9:05 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

MHT CET Result 2021: Know About Centralized Counselling Process (CAP)
MHT CET 2021 Answer Key: Students Can Raise Objections Till Tomorrow
MHT CET Answer Key For PCB, PCM Groups Released; Details Here
Maharashtra MHT CET Result 2021 On This Date
MHT CET 2021 Answer Key, Question Paper, Response Sheet Today; Check Result Date
MAH LLB 5-Year CET 2021 Admit Card Released, Direct Link
MHT CET 2021 Result To Release By October 28; Check How, Where To Download
MHT CET 2021 result to declare by October 28
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the result for Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses by October 28. Students who appeared for MHT CET 2021 will be released on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances in colleges accepting MHTCET Score. Click Here

Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main/ Class 12/ MHT CET score - Check List here 

Students who qualify the MHT CET 2021 will get admission to BTech, BPharm and other programmes through Centralized Counselling Process (CAP). Counselling schedule will be released on the official website after the release of MHT CET 2021 result.

How To Check MHT CET 2021 Result

  • Go to the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the MHT CET 2021 link

  • A new login page will reopen

  • Fill in the asked credentials like MHT CET application number and date of birth

  • MHT CET 2021 result will appear on the screen

  • Check and download the result

  • Take a print out of the result for future reference

Maharashtra state cell released the MHT CET 2021 provisional answer keys on October 11 and students were allowed to raise objections against the answer key till October 13 (5 pm). MHT CET 2021 final answer keys will be released after considering the objections raised by the students. MHT CET 2021 result will be based on the final answer keys.

The MHT CET 2021 counselling process will begin after the result is declared and will be conducted in the following steps: registration, fee payment, and lastly students will have to proceed for document verification.

MHT CET examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture programmes. Students who qualify the exam will get admission to respective courses through counselling.

Click here for more Education News
MHT CET Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Advanced Result 2021 (OUT) Live: Mridul Agarwal Tops; Check Answer Key, Rank Vs Marks
Live | JEE Advanced Result 2021 (OUT) Live: Mridul Agarwal Tops; Check Answer Key, Rank Vs Marks
Goa Schools To Reopen For Classes 9 To 12 From October 18
Goa Schools To Reopen For Classes 9 To 12 From October 18
DU Admission Against 2nd Cut-Off List Ends; 51,974 Students Paid Fees
DU Admission Against 2nd Cut-Off List Ends; 51,974 Students Paid Fees
NEET 2021 Provisional Answer Key, Response Sheet Out; Here's How To Raise Objections
NEET 2021 Provisional Answer Key, Response Sheet Out; Here's How To Raise Objections
Jaipur Boy Mridul Agarwal Tops JEE Advanced 2021
Jaipur Boy Mridul Agarwal Tops JEE Advanced 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................