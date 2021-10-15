MHT CET 2021 Result To Release By October 28; Check How, Where To Download

MHT CET 2021 result to declare by October 28

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the result for Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses by October 28. Students who appeared for MHT CET 2021 will be released on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances in colleges accepting MHTCET Score. Click Here Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main/ Class 12/ MHT CET score - Check List here

Students who qualify the MHT CET 2021 will get admission to BTech, BPharm and other programmes through Centralized Counselling Process (CAP). Counselling schedule will be released on the official website after the release of MHT CET 2021 result.

How To Check MHT CET 2021 Result

Go to the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org

On the appeared homepage, click on the MHT CET 2021 link

A new login page will reopen

Fill in the asked credentials like MHT CET application number and date of birth

MHT CET 2021 result will appear on the screen

Check and download the result

Take a print out of the result for future reference

Maharashtra state cell released the MHT CET 2021 provisional answer keys on October 11 and students were allowed to raise objections against the answer key till October 13 (5 pm). MHT CET 2021 final answer keys will be released after considering the objections raised by the students. MHT CET 2021 result will be based on the final answer keys.

The MHT CET 2021 counselling process will begin after the result is declared and will be conducted in the following steps: registration, fee payment, and lastly students will have to proceed for document verification.

MHT CET examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture programmes. Students who qualify the exam will get admission to respective courses through counselling.