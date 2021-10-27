MHT CET 2021 Result Out; Know What's Next

MHT CET Counselling 2021 to begin shortly

The Maharashtra state cell has declared the MHT CET 2021 result on the official website at -- cetcell.mahacet.org and mhtcet2021.mahacet.org. Students who have qualified the state entrance test for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) groups can appear for the MHT CET counselling for further admission procedure.

The schedule of Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for admission to BTech, BPharm and other undergraduate programmes will be released shortly on the official website.

MHT CET 2021 counselling will be done on the basis of MHT CET merit list which has been released by the state cell along with the result. Students will be allotted seats on the basis of their filled preferences.

State cell will conduct MHT CET counselling which will include students' registration, filling in of preferred seats, fee payment and document verification. Students who qualified MHT CET 2020 were not required to pay any separate counselling fee, though students who applied through JEE Main scores had to pay a registration fee

Students will be required to submit the documents like their educational certificates, MHT CET 2021 result status and other asked documents for the verification.

How To Calculate Percentile In CET 2021?

The Maharashtra state cell has derived the MHT CET percentile through the following measure:

MHT CET Percentile Score = 100 x (Number of candidates in exam with normalized marks ≤ the candidate) ÷ Total number of candidates in the exam.