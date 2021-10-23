MHT CET 2021 Result By October 28; Details On Scorecard, Counselling Process

MHT CET results soon at cetcell.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Cell will declare the MHT CET result 2021 PCB and PCM by October 28. The MHT CET 2021 for the Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) groups were held between September 20 and October 1 and a re-exam, for students affected by rain, was held on October 9 and 10. While confirming the MHT CET result 2021 Maharashtra date, the state CET Cell sai that the result will be declared on or before October 28.

To arrive at the MHT CET result 2021, the Maharashtra State CET Cell will follow a process of normalization.

MHT CET Percentile Score = 100 x (Number of candidates in exam with normalized marks ≤ the candidate) ÷ Total number of candidates in the exam

The MHTCET Cell has already released the MHT CET answer keys for the PCM and PCB groups. More than 4 lakh students await MHT CET 2021 result this year.

A separate course-wise and category-wise MHT CET merit list will be released for the provisional admission to BTech and BArch courses. Candidates will be allotted institutes on the basis of merit and preferences made by them during the MHT CET 2021 counselling registration.

MHT CET Result 2021 Scorecard: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of MHT CET -- cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the result section, click on MHT CET result

Step 3: On the next window, insert login credentials including application numbers and dates of birth

Step 4: Submit and access MHT CET 2021 scorecard

The MHT CET 2021 counselling process and its registration will start as soon as the MHTCET result are declared. The MHT CET 2021 counselling will be held in phases to accommodate students to the preferred courses, programmes and institutes. The MH CET counselling 2021 process will comprise steps including registration, fee payment and document verification.