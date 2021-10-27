MHT CET 2021 Result Expected To Be Declared Today Or Tomorrow

  • Home
MHT CET Result 2021: While confirming the MHT CET result date 2021, the state CET Cell said it will declare the MHT CET result on or before October 28.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 27, 2021 11:35 am IST

MHT CET result 2021 soon at cetcell.mahacet.org
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) result is expected to be announced by today or tomorrow. While confirming the MHT CET result date 2021, the state CET Cell said it will declare the MHT CET result on or before October 28. The MHT CET 2021 for the the two groups -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) -- were held from September 20 to October 1 and a re-exam, for students affected by rain, was held on October 9 and 10.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances in colleges accepting MHTCET Score. Click Here

Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main/ Class 12/ MHT CET score - Check List here 

The MHT CET answer keys for the PCM and PCB groups have been released already. More than four lakh students await MHT CET result 2021 this year.

The state CET Cell will release a separate course-wise and category-wise MHT CET merit list for the admission to BTech and BArch courses provisionally. Applicants will be allotted institutes on the basis of merit and preferences made by them during the MHT CET 2021 counselling registration.

MHT CET Result 2021 Scorecard -- How To Download

  1. Visit the official website of MHT CET -- cetcell.mahacet.org
  2. On the result section, click on MHT CET result
  3. On the next window, insert login credentials including application numbers and dates of birth
  4. Submit and access MHT CET 2021 scorecard

The MHT CET 2021 counselling process and its registration will start after the declaration of MHT CET result. The MHT CET 2021 counselling will be held in phases to accommodate students to the preferred courses, programmes and institutes. The MH CET counselling 2021 process will comprise steps including registration, fee payment and document verification.

