MHT CET 2021 Result: Check Details On Percentile Score, Normalisation

MHT CET 2021 result releasing today at 7 pm

The Maharashtra State Cell will declare the Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) result 2021 today at 7 pm. The state cell will compute each candidate’s CET score in percentile by considering the total raw scores for all the four sessions. Students who have appeared for the Physics, Chemistry and Maths (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) group examination can check their results at mhtcet2021.mahacet.org.

A candidate will be required to key in their MHT CET 2021 application number and password to access the result. Maharashtra technical Education Minister Uday Samant has confirmed the MHT CET result date and time on his official Twitter handle.

MHT CET 2021: Normalisation Process

As the MHT CET 2021 was conducted in different shifts with different papers, the state cell has devised a score normalisation formula to ensure equal and fair distribution of marks. The following formula will be used to derive the score:

MHT CET Percentile Score = 100 x (Number of candidates in exam with normalized marks ≤ the candidate) ÷ Total number of candidates in the exam.

How To Check MHT CET 2021 Result?

Students can follow these stepwise instructions to check and download their CET 2021 result through the official website: