  • Home
  • Education
  • MHT CET 2021 Result: Check Details On Percentile Score, Normalisation

MHT CET 2021 Result: Check Details On Percentile Score, Normalisation

The Maharashtra State Cell will declare the Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) result 2021 today at 7 pm.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Oct 27, 2021 2:44 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
MHT CET Result 2021 Live: Maharashtra CET Scorecards For PCM, PCB Streams Today
MHT CET Result 2021 Today; Here’s How To Download Scorecards
MHT CET 2021 Result Expected To Be Declared Today Or Tomorrow
MHT CET Result 2021 By October 28, Here’s How Marks Will Be Calculated
Maharashtra MHT CET Result 2021 Next Week; 5 Points For Students
MHT CET Result 2021: Know When, Where And How To Check?
MHT CET 2021 Result: Check Details On Percentile Score, Normalisation
MHT CET 2021 result releasing today at 7 pm
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Cell will declare the Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) result 2021 today at 7 pm. The state cell will compute each candidate’s CET score in percentile by considering the total raw scores for all the four sessions. Students who have appeared for the Physics, Chemistry and Maths (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) group examination can check their results at mhtcet2021.mahacet.org.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances in colleges accepting MHTCET Score. Click Here

Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main/ Class 12/ MHT CET score - Check List here 

A candidate will be required to key in their MHT CET 2021 application number and password to access the result. Maharashtra technical Education Minister Uday Samant has confirmed the MHT CET result date and time on his official Twitter handle.

MHT CET 2021: Normalisation Process

As the MHT CET 2021 was conducted in different shifts with different papers, the state cell has devised a score normalisation formula to ensure equal and fair distribution of marks. The following formula will be used to derive the score:

MHT CET Percentile Score = 100 x (Number of candidates in exam with normalized marks ≤ the candidate) ÷ Total number of candidates in the exam.

How To Check MHT CET 2021 Result?

Students can follow these stepwise instructions to check and download their CET 2021 result through the official website:

  • Go to the official website-- mhtcet2021.mahacet.org

  • On the homage, click on the MHT CET result link (once the result is out)

  • A new login page will reopen

  • Key in MHT CET 2021 application number and password

  • Click on Login tab

  • MHT CET Result will appear on the screen

  • Check and download the result

  • Take a screenshot or print out of the result for further reference

Click here for more Education News
MHT CET Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MHT CET Result 2021 Live: Maharashtra CET Scorecards For PCM, PCB Streams Today
Live | MHT CET Result 2021 Live: Maharashtra CET Scorecards For PCM, PCB Streams Today
NEET Result 2021: Centre’s Supreme Court Case Against Re-Exam Adjourned To Tomorrow
NEET Result 2021: Centre’s Supreme Court Case Against Re-Exam Adjourned To Tomorrow
MHT CET Result 2021 Today; Here’s How To Download Scorecards
MHT CET Result 2021 Today; Here’s How To Download Scorecards
Obtain NOC Before Admission To Engineering, Technology Programmes In Pakistan: AICTE To Indian Students
Obtain NOC Before Admission To Engineering, Technology Programmes In Pakistan: AICTE To Indian Students
NEET: Centre Justifies In SC Rs 8 Lakh Annual Income Limit Fixed For Determining EWS Category
NEET: Centre Justifies In SC Rs 8 Lakh Annual Income Limit Fixed For Determining EWS Category
.......................... Advertisement ..........................