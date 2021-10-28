  • Home
MHT CET 2021 Result: 28 Students Score 100 Percentile, Uday Samant Congratulates Toppers

The Maharashtra state cell released the Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) result 2021 on October 27 for PCM and PCB groups. A total of 28 students have scored 100 percentile in the examination from both groups.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Oct 28, 2021 4:04 pm IST

MHT CET result was declared on October 27
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra state cell released the Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) result 2021 on October 27 for PCM and PCB groups. A total of 28 students have scored 100 percentile in the examination from both groups. Maharashtra’s Technical Education Minister, Uday Samant has congratulated all the students who excelled in the CET examination via Twitter.

As per the MHT CET statistics, 11 students have achieved perfect score from PCM group and 17 students of PCB group have attained 100 percentile score. This year, a total of students appeared in the MHT CET in which 1,92,036 students appeared for PCM group and 2,22,932 students appeared for PCB group.

MHT CET 2021: List Of Toppers

MHT CET PCM Toppers 2021


Name

City

Percentile Score

Chiknis Tapan Avinash

Kolhapur

100

Vedant Vikas Chandewar

Nagpur

100

Vinchhi Dishie Dipesh

Mumbai Suburban

100

Harsh Shah

Mumbai City

100

Maknojia Arsh Ajijbhai

Mumbai Suburban

100

Sugadare Sachin Ganesh

Satara

100

Pajai Sneha Raosaheb

Amravati

100

Neerja Vishwanath Patil

Mumbai Suburban

100

Mehta Aditya Narbedeshwar

Pune

100

Khandelwal Janam Rameshbhai

Thane

100

Krisha Rakesh Shah

Mumbai Suburban

100


MHT CET PCB Toppers 2021

Candidate name

City

Percentile Score

Ayman Fatema Mohd Amjadullah

Nanded

100

Ainwale Aniruddha Aarunrao

Nanded

100

Rajveer Lakhani

Mumbai Suburban

100

Kalyani Kudalkar

Mumbai Suburban

100

Prajakta Dattatray Kadam

Pune

100

Ashani Joshi

Nagpur

100

Patil Mohit Jitendra

Nashik

100

Zope Sarvesh Ajay

Jalgaon

100

Thorat Adarsh Vishnu

Sangli

100

Krishnapriya R Namboothiri

Mumbai City

100

Prachi Sunil Dhote

Akola

100

Benake Shubham Sadashiv

Pune

100

Kalale Jenika Ramkishan

Lature

100

Maurya Nikita Phoolchand

Thane

100r

Nair Gayathri Sethumadhavan

Thane

100

Raut Dnyaneshwari Santoshkumar

Pune

100

Tanvi Santosh Gahukar

Akola

100

MHT CET result was declared on the official websites -- cetcell.mahacet.org, mhtcet2021.mahacet.org. Students can check their MHT CET scorecards using their application number and password.

MHT CET Result
