MHT CET 2021 Result: 28 Students Score 100 Percentile, Uday Samant Congratulates Toppers

MHT CET result was declared on October 27

The Maharashtra state cell released the Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) result 2021 on October 27 for PCM and PCB groups. A total of 28 students have scored 100 percentile in the examination from both groups. Maharashtra’s Technical Education Minister, Uday Samant has congratulated all the students who excelled in the CET examination via Twitter.

CET परीक्षेत प्राविण्य मिळवलेल्या सर्व विद्यार्थ्यांचं मनःपूर्वक अभिननंदन,💐💐💐 — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) October 28, 2021

As per the MHT CET statistics, 11 students have achieved perfect score from PCM group and 17 students of PCB group have attained 100 percentile score. This year, a total of students appeared in the MHT CET in which 1,92,036 students appeared for PCM group and 2,22,932 students appeared for PCB group.

MHT CET 2021: List Of Toppers

MHT CET PCM Toppers 2021





Name City Percentile Score Chiknis Tapan Avinash Kolhapur 100 Vedant Vikas Chandewar Nagpur 100 Vinchhi Dishie Dipesh Mumbai Suburban 100 Harsh Shah Mumbai City 100 Maknojia Arsh Ajijbhai Mumbai Suburban 100 Sugadare Sachin Ganesh Satara 100 Pajai Sneha Raosaheb Amravati 100 Neerja Vishwanath Patil Mumbai Suburban 100 Mehta Aditya Narbedeshwar Pune 100 Khandelwal Janam Rameshbhai Thane 100 Krisha Rakesh Shah Mumbai Suburban 100





MHT CET PCB Toppers 2021

Candidate name City Percentile Score Ayman Fatema Mohd Amjadullah Nanded 100 Ainwale Aniruddha Aarunrao Nanded 100 Rajveer Lakhani Mumbai Suburban 100 Kalyani Kudalkar Mumbai Suburban 100 Prajakta Dattatray Kadam Pune 100 Ashani Joshi Nagpur 100 Patil Mohit Jitendra Nashik 100 Zope Sarvesh Ajay Jalgaon 100 Thorat Adarsh Vishnu Sangli 100 Krishnapriya R Namboothiri Mumbai City 100 Prachi Sunil Dhote Akola 100 Benake Shubham Sadashiv Pune 100 Kalale Jenika Ramkishan Lature 100 Maurya Nikita Phoolchand Thane 100r Nair Gayathri Sethumadhavan Thane 100 Raut Dnyaneshwari Santoshkumar Pune 100 Tanvi Santosh Gahukar Akola 100

MHT CET result was declared on the official websites -- cetcell.mahacet.org, mhtcet2021.mahacet.org. Students can check their MHT CET scorecards using their application number and password.