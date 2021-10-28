MHT CET 2021 Result: 28 Students Score 100 Percentile, Uday Samant Congratulates Toppers
The Maharashtra state cell released the Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) result 2021 on October 27 for PCM and PCB groups. A total of 28 students have scored 100 percentile in the examination from both groups. Maharashtra’s Technical Education Minister, Uday Samant has congratulated all the students who excelled in the CET examination via Twitter.
CET परीक्षेत प्राविण्य मिळवलेल्या सर्व विद्यार्थ्यांचं मनःपूर्वक अभिननंदन,💐💐💐— Uday Samant (@samant_uday) October 28, 2021
As per the MHT CET statistics, 11 students have achieved perfect score from PCM group and 17 students of PCB group have attained 100 percentile score. This year, a total of students appeared in the MHT CET in which 1,92,036 students appeared for PCM group and 2,22,932 students appeared for PCB group.
MHT CET 2021: List Of Toppers
MHT CET PCM Toppers 2021
Name
City
Percentile Score
Chiknis Tapan Avinash
Kolhapur
100
Vedant Vikas Chandewar
Nagpur
100
Vinchhi Dishie Dipesh
Mumbai Suburban
100
Harsh Shah
Mumbai City
100
Maknojia Arsh Ajijbhai
Mumbai Suburban
100
Sugadare Sachin Ganesh
Satara
100
Pajai Sneha Raosaheb
Amravati
100
Neerja Vishwanath Patil
Mumbai Suburban
100
Mehta Aditya Narbedeshwar
Pune
100
Khandelwal Janam Rameshbhai
Thane
100
Krisha Rakesh Shah
Mumbai Suburban
100
MHT CET PCB Toppers 2021
Candidate name
City
Percentile Score
Ayman Fatema Mohd Amjadullah
Nanded
100
Ainwale Aniruddha Aarunrao
Nanded
100
Rajveer Lakhani
Mumbai Suburban
100
Kalyani Kudalkar
Mumbai Suburban
100
Prajakta Dattatray Kadam
Pune
100
Ashani Joshi
Nagpur
100
Patil Mohit Jitendra
Nashik
100
Zope Sarvesh Ajay
Jalgaon
100
Thorat Adarsh Vishnu
Sangli
100
Krishnapriya R Namboothiri
Mumbai City
100
Prachi Sunil Dhote
Akola
100
Benake Shubham Sadashiv
Pune
100
Kalale Jenika Ramkishan
Lature
100
Maurya Nikita Phoolchand
Thane
100r
Nair Gayathri Sethumadhavan
Thane
100
Raut Dnyaneshwari Santoshkumar
Pune
100
Tanvi Santosh Gahukar
Akola
100
MHT CET result was declared on the official websites -- cetcell.mahacet.org, mhtcet2021.mahacet.org. Students can check their MHT CET scorecards using their application number and password.