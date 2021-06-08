MHT CET 2021: Registration For Engineering, Pharmacy Exam Begins Today

MHT CET 2021 registration begins today at mhtcet2021.mahacet.org (representational)

Registrations for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT) CET 2021 will begin today, June 8, Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said. The application forms will be available on the official website, mhtcet2021.mahacet.org, up to Juny 7, the minister said. The entrance exam is held for admission to first year of Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, Agriculture and other professional programmes at participating institutions.

“Registration for the MHT-CET 2021 Entrance Examination for the first year Engineering / Technology, Pharmacology and Agricultural Education for the academic year 2021-22 will start today from 08/06/2021 to 07/07/2021,” Mr Samant tweeted.

For other undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, details of the MHT CET exam will be announced separately, the minister added.

Along with the application forms, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, or CET Cell, Maharashtra, which conducts the exam, is expected to release the information bulletin, mentioning eligibility criteria and other details.

शैक्षणिक वर्ष २०२१-२२ करिता प्रथम वर्ष अभियांत्रिकी/तंत्रज्ञान, औषधनिर्माणशास्त्र व कृषी शिक्षण या व्यावसायिक अभ्यासक्रमांच्या प्रवेशासाठी घेण्यात येणारी एमएचटी-सीईटी २०२१ प्रवेश परीक्षेच्या ऑनलाईन अर्जांची नोंदणी आज दिनांक ०८/०६/२०२१ पासून दिनांक ०७/०७/२०२१ पर्यंत सुरु राहील. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) June 8, 2021

As per last year’s exam pattern, the exam is held based on the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education syllabus.

Twenty per cent weightage is given to Class 11 syllabus and the remaining 80 per cent to Class 12 syllabus of the Maharashtra board.

MHT CET is held for three papers – Paper 1 (Mathematics), Paper 2 (Physics, Chemistry) and Paper 3 (Biology). Each carries 100 marks in form of multiple choice questions.