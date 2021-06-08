MHT CET 2021: Registration For Engineering, Pharmacy Exam Begins Today

  • Home
MHT CET 2021: Registrations for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT) CET 2021 will begin today, June 8, Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 8, 2021 6:02 pm IST | Source: Careers360

MHT CET 2021 registration begins today at mhtcet2021.mahacet.org (representational)
New Delhi:

Registrations for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT) CET 2021 will begin today, June 8, Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said. The application forms will be available on the official website, mhtcet2021.mahacet.org, up to Juny 7, the minister said. The entrance exam is held for admission to first year of Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, Agriculture and other professional programmes at participating institutions.

Recommended: Download MHT CET Sample paper along with answers. Click Here

“Registration for the MHT-CET 2021 Entrance Examination for the first year Engineering / Technology, Pharmacology and Agricultural Education for the academic year 2021-22 will start today from 08/06/2021 to 07/07/2021,” Mr Samant tweeted.

For other undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, details of the MHT CET exam will be announced separately, the minister added.

Along with the application forms, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, or CET Cell, Maharashtra, which conducts the exam, is expected to release the information bulletin, mentioning eligibility criteria and other details.

As per last year’s exam pattern, the exam is held based on the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education syllabus.

Twenty per cent weightage is given to Class 11 syllabus and the remaining 80 per cent to Class 12 syllabus of the Maharashtra board.

MHT CET is held for three papers – Paper 1 (Mathematics), Paper 2 (Physics, Chemistry) and Paper 3 (Biology). Each carries 100 marks in form of multiple choice questions.

MHT CET B.Tech MHT CET B.Pharma Education News
NID Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT) Prelims Result By June Third Week, Mains In Online Mode
Online Class: Kerala Chief Minister Assures Connectivity, Digital Devices For All
DU Admission 2021 Begins From Mid-July; Here’s How Students Will Be Admitted
INI CET 2021 Not Postponed, Officials Say ‘Notice’ Is Fake
Assam Class 10, 12 Board Exams To Be Conducted: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu
