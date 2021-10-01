MHT CET 2021 Re Exam Registration Begins; Know How To Apply

MHT CET re exam 2021 application process begins

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has commenced the MHT CET re exam 2021 application process. Students who registered themselves for MHT CET 2021 but could not appear for the exam can register themselves on the official website-mahacet.org. The last to register for MHT CET 2021 is October 3.

Students will be required to fill in their previously generated application form number and date of birth to enroll for the re exam.

Uday Samant, Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education tweeted, “Interacted with journalists in Mumbai today! At this time, it was announced that the CET exams of the students affected by the floods will be held on October 9 and 10, 2021”.

MHT CET 2021: How to apply

Go to the official website of MHT CET- mahacet.org

On the homepage Click here to Apply for CET-2021 Re-Exam”

Enter the MHT CET Application Number and Date of Birth

Click on ‘Submit’

Fill in the form with all asked credentials

Submit the form

Save and take a print out for reference.

MHT CET 2021 exam for students who could not appear for the examination due to heavy rains will be conducted on October 9 and 10, 2021. MHT CET 2021 admit card for re exam will be released separately on the official website.

MHT CET 2021 was conducted from September 20 to October 1, 2021 before the release of the re-exam schedule. This year, a total of 8,55,869 candidates will appear in the Maharashtra CET 2021 at 226 centres.