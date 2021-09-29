MHT CET 2021: Re-Exam For Those Who Cannot Take Exam Due To Heavy Rains

  • Home
MHT CET 2021 exam will be re-conducted for those students who are unable to appear for the examinations due to heavy rains in Maharashtra, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant has said.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 29, 2021 12:19 pm IST

MHT CET 2021 exam will be re-conducted for those students who are unable to appear for the examinations due to heavy rains in Maharashtra, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant has said. “In view of the situation created due to torrential rains in the state, the CET examinations of MHCET and other courses will be re-taken for the students who could not appear for the examinations. No student will be deprived from the exam and the concerned students should not worry,” the minister tweeted.

Earlier, Mr Samant had announced that the students appearing for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2021) for Engineering, Technology and Agriculture courses will get another chance to appear in the exam if there is an overlap.

Students need to send an email mentioning their admit card number, mobile number on the official email ID- technical.cetcell@gmail.com requesting to reschedule the examination.

MHT CET law 2021 admit card will be released shortly. Students appearing for 3-year LLB and 5-year LLB course exams can download their admit cards through the official website- mahacet.org, once declared. Students will be required to fill in their application number and date of birth to access their admit cards.

MHT CET for 3-year LLB will be held on October 4 and October 5, whereas 5-year LLB will be conducted on October 8. Initially, the exam was scheduled for October 3 but, as it was coinciding with JEE Advanced 2021, the authorities had postponed it to October 8.

MHT CET Notification
