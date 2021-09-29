MHT CET 2021: Re-Exam For Those Who Cannot Take Exam Due To Heavy Rains

MHT CET exam will be re-conducted for students who could not take exam due to heavy rains, Uday Samant has said

MHT CET 2021 exam will be re-conducted for those students who are unable to appear for the examinations due to heavy rains in Maharashtra, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant has said. “In view of the situation created due to torrential rains in the state, the CET examinations of MHCET and other courses will be re-taken for the students who could not appear for the examinations. No student will be deprived from the exam and the concerned students should not worry,” the minister tweeted.

Recommended: Download Free Sample papers for MHT CET along with answers. Click Here Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main/ Class 12/ MHT CET score - Check List here

राज्यात मुसळधार पावसामुळे निर्माण झालेली स्थिती पाहता जे विद्यार्थी परीक्षा देऊ शकले नाहीत अशा विद्यार्थ्यांच्या एमएचसीईटी व इतर अभ्यासक्रमांच्या सीईटी परीक्षा पुन्हा घेण्यात येणार आहेत. परीक्षेपासून एकही विद्यार्थी वंचित राहणार नसून संबंधित विद्यार्थ्यांनी काळजी करू नये. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) September 29, 2021

Earlier, Mr Samant had announced that the students appearing for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2021) for Engineering, Technology and Agriculture courses will get another chance to appear in the exam if there is an overlap.

Students need to send an email mentioning their admit card number, mobile number on the official email ID- technical.cetcell@gmail.com requesting to reschedule the examination.

शैक्षणिक वर्ष २०२१-२२ करिता एमएचटी-सीईटी-२०२१ (अभियांत्रिकी,तंत्रज्ञान आणि कृषी शिक्षण) ही परीक्षा दि.२०/०९/२०२१ ते ०१/१०/२०२१ या कालावधीत होणार असून,ज्या उमेदवारांची १२ वी ची गुण सुधारणा परीक्षा/समकक्ष परीक्षेमुळे अतिव्यापन होत असेल अशाच उमेदवारांच्या परीक्षेच्या दिनांकामध्ये... — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) September 16, 2021

MHT CET law 2021 admit card will be released shortly. Students appearing for 3-year LLB and 5-year LLB course exams can download their admit cards through the official website- mahacet.org, once declared. Students will be required to fill in their application number and date of birth to access their admit cards.

MHT CET for 3-year LLB will be held on October 4 and October 5, whereas 5-year LLB will be conducted on October 8. Initially, the exam was scheduled for October 3 but, as it was coinciding with JEE Advanced 2021, the authorities had postponed it to October 8.