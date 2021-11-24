MHT CET 2021 Provisional Merit List Out At Cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2021 merit list out at fe2021.mahacet.org

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) Maharashtra has released the MHT CET 2021 provisional merit list. Candidates who qualified the Maharashtra CET exam and applied for the centralised admission process (CAP) can check their selection status on cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2021.mahacet.org. The provisional merit list has been issued for both all India and Maharashtra state candidates.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances in colleges accepting MHTCET Score. Click Here Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main/ Class 12/ MHT CET score - Check List here

Candidates can raise grievances about correction in the data displayed in the provisional merit list.

“The application of such candidates shall be reverted back to the candidate in his/her Login for rectification. Candidate shall upload the requisite documents to substantiate the claim for any correction/concession. The status of acceptance/rejection of Grievance raised by candidate shall be available in candidates Login along with latest receipt cum Acknowledgement,” an official statement said.

Admission related activities against the MHT CET merit list will begin on December 7.

How To Download MHT CET 2021 Merit List

Go to cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on the MHT CET provisional merit list 2021 download link.

Login with application number, date of birth, and/or other details.

Download the provisional merit list and check your selection status.

Registration for MHT CET CAP counselling was closed on November 21.

However, online registration and documents verification, confirmation of application form for admission to seats other than CAP seats will continue till December 23.

The last date to apply for admission for both CAP and non-CAP seats is December 23.