  MHT CET 2021: Last Date To Submit, Edit Application Form

MHT CET 2021: Last Date To Submit, Edit Application Form

MHT CET 2021 registration form: Registration and application form correction window of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 will be closed today, August 16.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 16, 2021 3:56 pm IST

MHT CET 2021 application form correction window closes today (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

MHT CET 2021 application form: Fresh registration and application form correction window of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 will be closed today, August 16. Students who would appear in MHT CET 2021 Engineering and Pharmacy exam, MAH MBA 2021, MAH MCA 2021, MAH MArch 2021, MAH MHMCT-2021 and MAH BHMCT 2021 can submit their application forms, or edit the already submitted exam forms at mhtcet2021.mahacet.org.

Recommended: Download Free Sample papers for MHT CET along with answersClick Here

For Engineering courses, the CET will be held in two sessions, between September 4 and 10, and between September 14 and 20. CETs for LLB courses will start on September 16.MHT CETs for Management (MBA), Hotel Management, Architecture courses will start from August 26. The CET for Pedagogy, Physical Pedagogy, Integrated Pedagogy will also begin on August 26.

The three-year law course (LLB) and the five-year law course (LLB) CET will start from September 16.

During the edit window, candidates can edit name, re-upload photo, signature and change exam centre preferences.

How To Edit MHT CET 2021 Application Form

  1. Go to the official website

  2. Click on the MHT CET 2021 exam tab

  3. Click on the “Registered Candidate” login tab

  4. Login with application number and password

  5. Click on the “Edit My Application” link

  6. Edit the required details like Name, Photo, Sign and Examination Center

  7. Submit the edited application form

