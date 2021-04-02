MHT CET 2021: Know Syllabus, Marking Scheme For Engineering, Pharmacy Entrance Exam

MHT CET 2021 application form will be available at cetcell.mahacet.org (Representational image)

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) syllabus and marking scheme is released by the state CET Cell. MHT CET conducted for admission to BE, BTech, BPharm or DPharm courses is held for two groups -- Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) and Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM). An announcement regarding the release of MHT CET 2021 application form and MHT CET 2021 exam date is yet to be made, and once announced, students can check the website -- cetcell.mahacet.org for information on MHT CET.

The questions of MHT CET 2021, as per the exam pattern issued by the CET Cell, will be based on the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education syllabus. 20 per cent weightage will be given to Class 11 syllabus and the remaining 80 per cent to Class 12 syllabus of the Maharashtra board. The difficulty level of MHT CET 2021 will be comparable to that of JEE Main and NEET, a statement issued in this regard earlier said.

The MHT CET 2021 questions will be set on the whole Maharashtra board 2021 syllabus of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. However questions from the deleted portion of the syllabus will not be asked.

“Whole syllabus of Std 12 of 2020-21 of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology subjects excluding portion which is deleted by Maharashtra Rajya Pathyapustak Nirmiti va Abhyaskram Sanshodhan Mandal for HSC examination due to COVID-19 pandemic situation,” the statement added.

The MHT CET 2021 will comprise of three question papers of multiple choice questions and each paper will be of 100 marks. The duration to solve each subject, Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics, and Biology, will be 90 minutes. There is no provision for negative marking, according to the MHT CET 2021 marking scheme.