MHT CET 2021 For BE, BTech Programmes From September 20; Exam Pattern, Revision Tips

MHT CET 2021 exam pattern, syllabus

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) for the BE and BTech programmes will be held between September 20 and October 1. MHT CET conducted for admission to BE, BTech courses is held for two groups -- Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) and Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM).

The MHT CET 2021 will comprise of three question papers of multiple choice questions and each paper will be of 100 marks. The duration to solve each subject, Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics, and Biology, will be 90 minutes. There is no provision for negative marking, according to the MHT CET 2021 marking scheme.

MHT CET Exam Pattern 2021

As per the exam pattern issued by the MHT CET Cell, the questions of MHT CET 2021 will be based on the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education syllabus. While 20 per cent weightage will be given to Class 11 syllabus, the remaining 80 per cent will be from Class 12 syllabus of the Maharashtra board. The MHT CET 2021 BE, BTech questions will be set from the whole Maharashtra board 2021 syllabus of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. Questions, however, from the deleted portion of the syllabus will not be asked.

“Whole syllabus of Std 12 of 2020-21 of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology subjects excluding portion which is deleted by Maharashtra Rajya Pathyapustak Nirmiti va Abhyaskram Sanshodhan Mandal for HSC examination due to COVID-19 pandemic situation,” an MHT CET statement issued earlier said.

MHT CET 2021 Revision Tips