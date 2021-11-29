Image credit: Shutterstock MHT CET 2021 final merit list out at cetcell.mahacet.org, fe2021.mahacet.org (representational)

MHT CET Final Merit List 2021: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the final MHT CET merit list 2021. Candidates who had applied for the centralised admission process (CAP) can check the merit list on cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2021.mahacet.org. MHT CET final merit list has been released separately for Maharashtra state and all India candidates.

Earlier, the authorities had released the provisional merit list of MHT CET 2021 and allowed candidates to raise objections data data displayed in the provisional merit list.

MHT CET Final Merit List 2021 For Maharashtra State Candidates

MHT CET 2021 Final Merit List All India Candidates

How To Download MHT CET Final Merit List

Go to fe2021.mahacet.org. Click on the link for MHT CET final merit list for Maharashtra state or all India candidates. Download the PDF merit list and check your qualification status.

As per the MHT CET counselling 2021 schedule, candidates can submit and confirm options for CAP round 1 through candidate’s login starting from today, November 29, up to December 1.

The provisional allotment list for round 1 counselling will be published on December 3.

Candidates will have to accept the allotted seats and report for admission by December 7.

Vacant seats for round 2 counselling will be displayed on the MHT CET 2021 website on December 8 and the provisional allotment list will be out on December 13.