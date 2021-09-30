MHT CET 2021 re-exam dates announced

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will conduct MHT CET 2021 re-examination for those who couldn’t take the exam due to heavy rains in the state of Maharashtra. Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education Uday Samant has announced that the exams for these candidates will be held on October 9 and 10.

Announcing the exam dates, Uday Samant, Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education tweeted, “Interacted with journalists in Mumbai today! At this time, it was announced that the CET exams of the students affected by the floods will be held on October 9 and 10, 2021”.

आज मुंबई येथे पत्रकार बांधवांशी संवाद साधला! यावेळी, पुरामुळे बाधित झालेल्या राज्यातील विद्यार्थ्यांच्या सीईटी परीक्षा दिनांक ९ आणि १० ऑक्टोबर २०२१ रोजी घेण्यात येथील, असे जाहीर केले. pic.twitter.com/uy4TGTWjzi — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) September 29, 2021

“In view of the situation created due to torrential rains in the state, the CET examinations of MHCET and other courses will be re-taken for the students who could not appear for the examinations. No student will be deprived from the exam and the concerned students should not worry,” the minister had said earlier.