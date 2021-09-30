  • Home
MHT CET 2021 Exam Dates Announced For Those Who Couldn’t Appear Due To Rains

Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education Uday Samant has announced that the exams for these candidates will be held on October 9 and 10.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 30, 2021 12:23 pm IST

MHT CET 2021 Exam Dates Announced For Those Who Couldn't Appear Due To Rains
MHT CET 2021 re-exam dates announced
New Delhi:

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will conduct MHT CET 2021 re-examination for those who couldn’t take the exam due to heavy rains in the state of Maharashtra. Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education Uday Samant has announced that the exams for these candidates will be held on October 9 and 10.

Announcing the exam dates, Uday Samant, Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education tweeted, “Interacted with journalists in Mumbai today! At this time, it was announced that the CET exams of the students affected by the floods will be held on October 9 and 10, 2021”.

“In view of the situation created due to torrential rains in the state, the CET examinations of MHCET and other courses will be re-taken for the students who could not appear for the examinations. No student will be deprived from the exam and the concerned students should not worry,” the minister had said earlier.

