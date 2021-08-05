MHT CET 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card Likely To Be Released Soon
MHT CET 2021: Once the Cell releases the MHT CET exam date and admit card details, students can check the official websites, mhtcet2021.mahacet.org or mahacet.org, to download the notification.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the MHT CET 2021 exam date soon. The Maharashtra CET date was expected to be released soon after the announcement HSC results. Once the Cell releases the MHT CET exam date and admit card details, students can check the official websites, mhtcet2021.mahacet.org or mahacet.org, to download the notification.
Candidates appearing for MHT CET 2021 should have passed or appeared for HSC (12th or Equivalent Examination). In case of reservation, candidates must provide documents like Caste Certificate, Caste Validity Certificate and Non-Creamy Layer Certificate valid up to March 31, 2022.
MHT CET 2021: Syllabus
As per the marking scheme, 20 per cent weightage will be given to the Class 11 syllabus and 80 per cent weightage will be given to the Class 12 syllabus.
There will be no negative marking, however, the difficulty level will be at par with the JEE (Main) for Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and the difficulty level for Biology will be at par with NEET.
MHT CET 2021: Marking Scheme
Subject
Approximate number of questions
Marks per question
Total marks
Duration in minutes
Class 11
Class 12
Physics
10
40
1 mark
100
90 minutes
Chemistry
10
40
Mathematics
10
40
2 marks
100
90 minutes