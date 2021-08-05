MHT CET 2021 exam date, MHT CET admit card released

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the MHT CET 2021 exam date soon. The Maharashtra CET date was expected to be released soon after the announcement HSC results. Once the Cell releases the MHT CET exam date and admit card details, students can check the official websites, mhtcet2021.mahacet.org or mahacet.org, to download the notification.

Candidates appearing for MHT CET 2021 should have passed or appeared for HSC (12th or Equivalent Examination). In case of reservation, candidates must provide documents like Caste Certificate, Caste Validity Certificate and Non-Creamy Layer Certificate valid up to March 31, 2022.

MHT CET 2021: Syllabus

As per the marking scheme, 20 per cent weightage will be given to the Class 11 syllabus and 80 per cent weightage will be given to the Class 12 syllabus.

There will be no negative marking, however, the difficulty level will be at par with the JEE (Main) for Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and the difficulty level for Biology will be at par with NEET.

MHT CET 2021: Marking Scheme