MHT CET 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card Likely To Be Released Soon

MHT CET 2021: Once the Cell releases the MHT CET exam date and admit card details, students can check the official websites, mhtcet2021.mahacet.org or mahacet.org, to download the notification.

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 5, 2021 12:21 pm IST

New Delhi:

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the MHT CET 2021 exam date soon. The Maharashtra CET date was expected to be released soon after the announcement HSC results. Once the Cell releases the MHT CET exam date and admit card details, students can check the official websites, mhtcet2021.mahacet.org or mahacet.org, to download the notification.

Candidates appearing for MHT CET 2021 should have passed or appeared for HSC (12th or Equivalent Examination). In case of reservation, candidates must provide documents like Caste Certificate, Caste Validity Certificate and Non-Creamy Layer Certificate valid up to March 31, 2022.

MHT CET 2021: Syllabus

As per the marking scheme, 20 per cent weightage will be given to the Class 11 syllabus and 80 per cent weightage will be given to the Class 12 syllabus.

There will be no negative marking, however, the difficulty level will be at par with the JEE (Main) for Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and the difficulty level for Biology will be at par with NEET.

MHT CET 2021: Marking Scheme

Subject

Approximate number of questions

Marks per question

Total marks

Duration in minutes

Class 11

Class 12

Physics

10

40

1 mark

100

90 minutes

Chemistry

10

40

Mathematics

10

40

2 marks

100

90 minutes

