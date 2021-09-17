MHT CET 2021: Dates For 5 Exam Rescheduled Due To JEE Advanced 2021

MHT CET 2021 revised schedule

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released a revised schedule for Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2021). The state cell has changed the dates for five examinations that are scheduled on October 3 as they were coinciding with JEE Advanced 2021. As per the revised schedule, the MHT CET 2021 exam that was to be held on October 3 will now be conducted on October 8.

MHT CET 2021 for Bachelor of Hotel Management & Catering Technology/ B Planning, Masters of Education, Bachelors of Education & Masters of Education (three-year integrated course), Bachelor of Law (five-year integrated course), and Bachelors of Physical Education have been postponed to October 8.

The decision has been taken by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra after receiving a request from IIT Bombay. Due to clashing dates, of both JEE Advanced and MHT CET 2021 the authorities were facing a problem of shortage of the test centers.

Students can read the entire official notice on the official website of Maharashtra test cell - cetcell.mahacet.org.

Rest of the MHT CET 2021 examinations will be conducted as per the set schedule. State cell has urged the institutions and universities to plan their schedules as per the updated dates of the examinations.

MHT CET admit cards for various courses have also been released on the official website. Yesterday, the MHT CET admit card for the PCM course was issued. Students can download their MHT CET admit cards 2021 through the official website.

This year a total of 8,55,869 students have applied for the MHT CET 2021.