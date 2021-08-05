MHT CET 2021 Date Announced, Exam To Be Held In Two Phases

MHT CET 2021 dates announced

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to various courses like Engineering, Pharmacology, Hotel Management, Management etc. in the state will be held from August 26. The CET for admission to technical courses will be held in two sessions from September 4 to 10 and from September 14 to 20. As to Management, Computer Science, Architecture and Hotel Management courses, CETs for them will be held from August 26 onward, Minister of Higher Education Uday Samant said.

Recommended: Download Free Sample papers for MHT CET along with answers. Click Here

"For engineering courses, the CET will be held in two sessions. The first session will be held between September 4 to 10 and the second between September 14 to 20," he said.

CETs for LLB courses will start from September 16.

"We have decided to increase the number of centres where CETs will be conducted," Mr Samant said.

The MHT CETs for Management (MBA), Hotel Management, Architecture courses will start from August 26. The CET for Pedagogy, Physical Pedagogy, Integrated Pedagogy will also commence from August 26. The three-year law course (LLB) and the five-year law course (LLB) CET will start from September 16, Minister of Higher Education Uday Samant said. He also said that these dates may change depending on the Covid situation in the state.

According to the Minister of Higher Education, the CET exam will not be held this year for students seeking admission in Science, Commerce and Arts. However, it will be mandatory to give CET to students seeking admission to vocational courses, management courses and law courses.

The state government will take a decision in the next eight days on reopening colleges after considering the COVID-19 situation in respective districts, he said.